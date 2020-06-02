Global Paints And Coatings Market 2020-2024 | Growth of Automotive Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the paints and coatings market and it is poised to grow by USD 50.53 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin-Williams Co. are some of the major market participants. The growth of the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growth of the automotive industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Paints and Coatings Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Paints and Coatings Market is segmented as below:

■ Type

■ Acrylic Resins

■ Epoxy Resins

■ Alkyd Resins

■ Polyurethane Resins

■ Others

■ Technology

■ Water-based

■ Solvent-based

■ Others

■ Application

■ Architectural

■ Industrial

■ Geographic Landscape

■ APAC

■ Europe

■ MEA

■ North America

■ South America

Paints and Coatings Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our paints and coatings market report covers the following areas:

■ Paints and Coatings Market Size

■ Paints and Coatings Market Trends

■ Paints and Coatings Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing adoption of UV-curable coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the paints and coatings market growth during the next few years.

Paints and Coatings Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist paints and coatings market growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the paints and coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the paints and coatings market

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paints and coatings market vendors

