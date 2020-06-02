Log in
Global Paints And Coatings Market 2020-2024 | Growth of Automotive Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/02/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the paints and coatings market and it is poised to grow by USD 50.53 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005828/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paints and Coatings Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Paints and Coatings Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin-Williams Co. are some of the major market participants. The growth of the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growth of the automotive industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/global-paints-and-coatings-market-industry-analysis

Paints and Coatings Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Paints and Coatings Market is segmented as below:

■ Type

■ Acrylic Resins

■ Epoxy Resins

■ Alkyd Resins

■ Polyurethane Resins

■ Others

■ Technology

■ Water-based

■ Solvent-based

■ Others

■ Application

■ Architectural

■ Industrial

■ Geographic Landscape

■ APAC

■ Europe

■ MEA

■ North America

■ South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40247

Paints and Coatings Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our paints and coatings market report covers the following areas:

■ Paints and Coatings Market Size

■ Paints and Coatings Market Trends

■ Paints and Coatings Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing adoption of UV-curable coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the paints and coatings market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Paints and Coatings Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist paints and coatings market growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the paints and coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the paints and coatings market

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paints and coatings market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

■ Preface

■ Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

■ Market ecosystem

■ Market characteristics

■ Value chain analysis

■ Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

■ Market definition

■ Market sizing 2019

■ Market outlook

■ Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

■ Bargaining power of buyers

■ Bargaining power of suppliers

■ Threat of new entrants

■ Threat of substitutes

■ Threat of rivalry

■ Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RESIN TYPE

■ Market segmentation by resin type

■ Comparison by resin type

■ Acrylic resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Epoxy resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Alkyd resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Polyurethane resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by resin type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

■ Market segmentation by technology

■ Comparison by technology

■ Water-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Solvent-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

■ Market segmentation by application

■ Comparison by application

■ Architectural - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

■ Geographic segmentation

■ Geographic comparison

■ APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Key leading countries

■ Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

■ Market drivers

■ Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

■ Growing adoption of UV-curable coatings

■ Implementation of solar reflective coatings

■ Increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

■ Overview

■ Landscape disruption

■ Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

■ Vendors covered

■ Vendor classification

■ Market positioning of vendors

■ 3M Co.

■ Akzo Nobel NV

■ BASF SE

■ Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

■ Jotun AS

■ Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

■ PPG Industries Inc.

■ RPM International Inc.

■ Sika AG

■ The Sherwin-Williams Co.

PART 16: APPENDIX

■ Research methodology

■ List of abbreviations

■ Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
