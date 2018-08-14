Global Paper Dyes Market 2018-2022: A $1.2 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Paper Dyes Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global paper dyes market will register a revenue of close to 1.2
billion by 2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increased adoption of environment-friendly
paper dyes. Environmental concerns have led regulatory bodies to
formulate stringent standards for the paper dye industry. The presence
of heavy metals and toxic organic compounds in paper dyes poses a
serious environmental challenge.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased
consumption of tissue papers. The increasing focus on hygiene is driving
the consumption of tissue papers. Toilet paper, facial wipes, paper
towers, and paper products for the foodservice industry will be the key
market contributors during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is
volatility in raw material prices. Volatility in the prices of crude oil
and natural gas-based raw materials poses a serious challenge to the
growth of the global paper dyes market. The prices of raw materials such
as benzene, nitrobenzene, aniline, naphthalene, xylene, phenol, dye
additives, and solvent fluctuate because of their direct correlation
with crude oil prices.
Key Vendors
-
Archroma
-
Atul
-
BASF
-
DyStar Singapore
-
Kemira
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Form
8. Market Segmentation by Application
9. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
