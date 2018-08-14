Log in
Global Paper Dyes Market 2018-2022: A $1.2 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 11:34am CEST

The "Global Paper Dyes Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paper dyes market will register a revenue of close to 1.2 billion by 2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased adoption of environment-friendly paper dyes. Environmental concerns have led regulatory bodies to formulate stringent standards for the paper dye industry. The presence of heavy metals and toxic organic compounds in paper dyes poses a serious environmental challenge.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased consumption of tissue papers. The increasing focus on hygiene is driving the consumption of tissue papers. Toilet paper, facial wipes, paper towers, and paper products for the foodservice industry will be the key market contributors during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in raw material prices. Volatility in the prices of crude oil and natural gas-based raw materials poses a serious challenge to the growth of the global paper dyes market. The prices of raw materials such as benzene, nitrobenzene, aniline, naphthalene, xylene, phenol, dye additives, and solvent fluctuate because of their direct correlation with crude oil prices.

Key Vendors

  • Archroma
  • Atul
  • BASF
  • DyStar Singapore
  • Kemira

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Form

8. Market Segmentation by Application

9. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mttsp3/global_paper_dyes?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
