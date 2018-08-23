Global Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Markets to 2022 with International Paper, Kimberly Clark, West Rock Company, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Paper
and Paperboard Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for paper and paperboard reached a value of nearly $482.4
billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate
(CAGR) of 1.7% to nearly $523.6 billion by 2022.
Emerging market growth, low interest rate environment, rising population
and the need for packaged goods is driving the demand for paper and
paperboard products. At the same time the global paper and paperboard
market is being restricted due to digitalization, and increasing use of
plastic.
The market for paper and paperboard is concentrated with a few large
players leading the market. Major players in the market are
International Paper, Kimberly Clark, West Rock Company, Svenska
Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) and others.
Paper manufacturing accounted for the largest share of the market for
paper and paperboard in 2017 at 57%. The highest growth is also
projected to come from paper board manufacturing which is forecasted to
grow at a CAGR of 2.6%.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for paper and paperboard
manufacturing, accounting for 48% of the global market. It was followed
by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, South America is
expected to witness the fastest growth in the paper and paperboard
market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of 7.1%, followed by Western Europe,
which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3%.
China is the largest market in terms of value and in the paper and
paperboard market. Brazil and India are forecasted to have the fastest
growth, at a CAGR of 7.1% and 6.9% respectively.
The market is challenged by restraints such as digitization, increasing
interest rates and declining prices of plastic.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Introduction
-
Summary and Highlights
-
Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Characteristics
-
Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Size and Growth
-
Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Trends and Strategies
-
PESTLE Analysis
-
Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Segmentation
-
Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market: Regional and Country
Analysis
-
Global Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market: Comparison with
Macro Economic Factors
-
Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape
-
Key Mergers and Acquisitions in The Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing
Market
-
Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Customer Information
-
Appendix
-
References
Companies Mentioned
-
International Paper
-
Kimberly-Clark
-
Westrock Company
-
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Sca)
-
Smurfit Kappa
-
Oji Holdings
-
Nippon Paper
-
Stora Enso
-
Mondi Group
-
Upm-Kymmene
