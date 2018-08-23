Global Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Markets to 2022 with International Paper, Kimberly Clark, West Rock Company, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for paper and paperboard reached a value of nearly $482.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% to nearly $523.6 billion by 2022.

Emerging market growth, low interest rate environment, rising population and the need for packaged goods is driving the demand for paper and paperboard products. At the same time the global paper and paperboard market is being restricted due to digitalization, and increasing use of plastic.

The market for paper and paperboard is concentrated with a few large players leading the market. Major players in the market are International Paper, Kimberly Clark, West Rock Company, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) and others.

Paper manufacturing accounted for the largest share of the market for paper and paperboard in 2017 at 57%. The highest growth is also projected to come from paper board manufacturing which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.6%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for paper and paperboard manufacturing, accounting for 48% of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, South America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the paper and paperboard market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of 7.1%, followed by Western Europe, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3%.

China is the largest market in terms of value and in the paper and paperboard market. Brazil and India are forecasted to have the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 7.1% and 6.9% respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as digitization, increasing interest rates and declining prices of plastic.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Summary and Highlights Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Characteristics Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Size and Growth Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Trends and Strategies PESTLE Analysis Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Segmentation Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market: Regional and Country Analysis Global Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market: Comparison with Macro Economic Factors Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape Key Mergers and Acquisitions in The Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Customer Information Appendix References

Companies Mentioned

International Paper

Kimberly-Clark

Westrock Company

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Sca)

Smurfit Kappa

Oji Holdings

Nippon Paper

Stora Enso

Mondi Group

Upm-Kymmene

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fvflkm/global_paper_and?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005586/en/