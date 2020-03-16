Global Paragliding Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Growing Health Consciousness to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The paragliding equipment market is expected to grow by USD 109.76 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Growing health consciousness is driving people to experiment with alternative physical activities. Adventure sports such as paragliding, skydiving, surfing, mountain climbing, caving, scuba diving, snorkeling, surfing, jet skiing, and many other activities have become inherent parts of recreational activities over the last decade. These adrenalin-boosting activities are also marketed as the best ways to de-stress. The physical and mental health benefits associated with these activities are encouraging people to participate in these activities, which will lead to the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the advent of innovative cameras and drones will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Paragliding Equipment Market: Advent of Innovative Cameras and Drones

The advent of innovative cameras and drones is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global paragliding equipment market. Along with participating in the activities, adventure sports enthusiasts also seek to record their experiences. This is driving the demand for innovative cameras. GoPro cameras are among such innovative cameras in the market. They allow jumpers to enjoy the adrenaline-fueled action while capturing the act. Moreover, manufacturers have also introduced helmet cameras that capture every detail of the jumper in high definition. These cameras also capture slow-motion videos, and still photos, thereby attracting more customers.

“The growing popularity of paragliding training programs and courses, and technologically advanced equipment will have a positive impact on the growth of the paragliding equipment market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Paragliding Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the paragliding equipment market by product (paragliders, harnesses and reserve parachutes, protective gear and others), end-user (recreational and professional), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The European region led the paragliding equipment market in 2019, followed by APAC, North America, MEA and South America. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the steady growth of adventure tourism and the presence of a large number of professional paragliders in the region.

