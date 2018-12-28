Global Parsley Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Fresh Herbs to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global parsley market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005060/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global parsley market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing focus on presentation and garnishing. The growing focus of chefs and consumers on enhancing the attractiveness quotient of food and beverages through presentation and plating, has led to an increase in demand for fresh and dry parsley. Parsley is a versatile herb used in foods such as vegetables, soups, salads, braises, stews, meat, and fish dishes. The herb is generally added toward the end of the cooking process, as prolonged heating can lead to the loss of its flavor. Parsley not only adds a bright color to a dish but also provides a unique flavor.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for fresh herbs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global parsley market research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global parsley market: Increasing Demand for Fresh Herbs

Organic and fresh farming practices are gaining popularity across the world. As such, many parsley producers are shifting to organic farming practices. With the growing trend of healthy eating, the demand for fresh herbs such as coriander, basil, parsley, chives, and mint is increasing. Many consumers have started looking for herbs that are produced naturally and are not exposed to harmful chemicals and fertilizers. It is believed that the consumption of organic fresh parsley helps in reducing the risk of heart diseases and other chronic diseases. Therefore, this trend will help the global parsley market grow in the coming years.

“Apart from increasing demand for fresh herbs, the use of online platform for sales, the use of permaculture in parsley production, and awareness of the health benefits of parsley are factors that will contribute to the growth of the global parsley market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global parsley market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global parsley market by product (fresh parsley and dry parsley) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 48%, followed by APAC and Americas respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Americas is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005060/en/