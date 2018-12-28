Global Parsley Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Fresh Herbs to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global
parsley market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the
period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing focus on
presentation and garnishing. The growing focus of chefs and consumers on
enhancing the attractiveness quotient of food and beverages through
presentation and plating, has led to an increase in demand for fresh and
dry parsley. Parsley is a versatile herb used in foods such as
vegetables, soups, salads, braises, stews, meat, and fish dishes. The
herb is generally added toward the end of the cooking process, as
prolonged heating can lead to the loss of its flavor. Parsley not only
adds a bright color to a dish but also provides a unique flavor.
As per Technavio, the increasing demand for fresh herbs will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global parsley market research report
also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2018-2022.
Global parsley market: Increasing Demand for
Fresh Herbs
Organic and fresh farming practices are gaining popularity across the
world. As such, many parsley producers are shifting to organic farming
practices. With the growing trend of healthy eating, the demand for
fresh herbs such as coriander, basil, parsley, chives, and mint is
increasing. Many consumers have started looking for herbs that are
produced naturally and are not exposed to harmful chemicals and
fertilizers. It is believed that the consumption of organic fresh
parsley helps in reducing the risk of heart diseases and other chronic
diseases. Therefore, this trend will help the global parsley market grow
in the coming years.
“Apart from increasing demand for fresh herbs, the use of online
platform for sales, the use of permaculture in parsley production, and
awareness of the health benefits of parsley are factors that will contribute
to the growth of the global parsley market during the forecast period,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global parsley market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global parsley market by
product (fresh parsley and dry parsley) and geographical regions (APAC,
EMEA, and the Americas).
The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 48%,
followed by APAC and Americas respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the Americas is expected to register the highest incremental
growth.
