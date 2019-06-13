Global Passenger Car Security Systems Market 2019-2023 | Growth of Biometric Technology to Boost the Market | Technavio

The global passenger car security systems market is expected to post a
CAGR of more than 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
However, the market’s momentum will decelerate in the coming
years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005314/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global passenger car security systems market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the global passenger car security
systems market size is the emergence of connected cars. The constant
advances in the Internet of Things (IoT) have resulted in a renewed
interest in connected automobiles that promise to provide enhanced
human-machine connectivity. However, connected cars require complex
software to offer advanced functionalities, which are prone to various
malware attacks. As a result, OEMs use security components, such as
immobilizers, access control systems, remote keys, and interactive radio
wave remote-control to prevent such practices. Therefore, the increase
in connected cars will boost the demand for passenger car security
systems during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the growth of biometric technology will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
passenger car security systems market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that
will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global passenger car security systems market:
Growth of biometric technology
Over the last few years, the automotive industry has been exploring
biometric technology to improve the functionality of automobiles.
Biometrics can be used in cars for vehicle access, ignition permission,
anti-theft systems, and onboard communication program. This technology
comes with driver identification, which restricts any person in the
position of the transmitter to access the car, rendering the system more
secure against vehicle theft. Therefore, the adoption of biometric
technology in the automotive industry will increase significantly during
the next five years.
“Apart from the growth of biometric technology, other factors such as
the increase in the use of smart mobile apps for passenger cars, and the
rise in risks associated with keyless cars will have a significant
impact on the growth of the vehicle security systems market size during
the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global passenger car security systems market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global passenger car security
systems market by product (immobilizer, central lock system, alarm
system, and RKE and others) and geographic regions (APAC, North America,
Europe, MEA, and South America).
The APAC region led the Passenger car security systems market in 2018,
followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively.
The growth of the passenger car security systems market in APAC can be
attributed to an increase in car sales and the presence of
well-established car manufacturers in the region. The passenger car
segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, in line
with the growing economies of India and China, resulting in an increased
demand for security systems.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
