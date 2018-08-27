Global Patient Simulators Market (2018-2023) by Type of Simulation, Simulation Software, Training Service, End-Users, and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Patient Simulators Market - Segmented by Type of Simulation, Simulation
Software, Training Service, End Users, and Geography - Growth, Trends &
Forecasts (2018 - 2013)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global patient simulators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
approximately 14% during the forecast period (2018-2023). North America
held the largest share in 2017 and is expected to retain its leading
position in the forecast period.
Increasing Healthcare Costs
According to research estimates, more resources are expected to be spent
on health expenditure, with a projected 9% increase in GDP, across the
world, allocated to health-spending, by 2040. But there will be
substantial variation in the levels of health investments.
Past trends and relationships suggest that low and lower-middle-income
countries will spend the least on health, even when estimates include
foreign aid from donor countries.
High-income countries are expected to spend approximately USD 10,000 per
person on health in 2040, compared to the projected USD 2,000 for
upper-middle income countries, USD 500 in lower-middle income countries,
and USD 150 in low-income countries.
This disparity in spending, indicates the huge demand for lowering
healthcare costs and providing value-based services. Consequently,
patient simulators market is expected to grow, as their increased use
will directly contribute to lowering of the overall healthcare costs.
Apart from these, factors like innovation in healthcare and technology,
and an increasing focus on patient safety is driving the growth of
global patient simulators market.
Key Mentions
-
Lack of Funds for Research & Development
-
Academic Institutions are the Leading End-Users
Notable Developments in the Market
-
CAE Healthcare announced the release of CAE LucinaAR with Microsoft
HoloLens, the world's first augmented reality childbirth simulator
with integrated mother-baby physiology.
-
Laerdal Medical announced that it will launch the new SimNewB and
SimBaby simulators at the International Meeting on Simulation in
Healthcare (IMSH) conference in Los Angeles, CA.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Key Inferences
5. Market Overview
6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)
7. Market Segmentation
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Key Players
-
3D Systems
-
CAE Inc.
-
Gaumard Scientific Company
-
Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.
-
Laerdal Medical AS
-
Medtice AB
-
Simulab Corporation
-
Simulaids Inc.
-
Surgical Science Sweden
10. Future of the Market
