Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Patient Simulators Market (2018-2023) by Type of Simulation, Simulation Software, Training Service, End-Users, and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 02:37pm CEST

The "Global Patient Simulators Market - Segmented by Type of Simulation, Simulation Software, Training Service, End Users, and Geography - Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2018 - 2013)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient simulators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% during the forecast period (2018-2023). North America held the largest share in 2017 and is expected to retain its leading position in the forecast period.

Increasing Healthcare Costs

According to research estimates, more resources are expected to be spent on health expenditure, with a projected 9% increase in GDP, across the world, allocated to health-spending, by 2040. But there will be substantial variation in the levels of health investments.

Past trends and relationships suggest that low and lower-middle-income countries will spend the least on health, even when estimates include foreign aid from donor countries.

High-income countries are expected to spend approximately USD 10,000 per person on health in 2040, compared to the projected USD 2,000 for upper-middle income countries, USD 500 in lower-middle income countries, and USD 150 in low-income countries.

This disparity in spending, indicates the huge demand for lowering healthcare costs and providing value-based services. Consequently, patient simulators market is expected to grow, as their increased use will directly contribute to lowering of the overall healthcare costs.

Apart from these, factors like innovation in healthcare and technology, and an increasing focus on patient safety is driving the growth of global patient simulators market.

Key Mentions

  • Lack of Funds for Research & Development
  • Academic Institutions are the Leading End-Users

Notable Developments in the Market

  • CAE Healthcare announced the release of CAE LucinaAR with Microsoft HoloLens, the world's first augmented reality childbirth simulator with integrated mother-baby physiology.
  • Laerdal Medical announced that it will launch the new SimNewB and SimBaby simulators at the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) conference in Los Angeles, CA.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

  • 3D Systems
  • CAE Inc.
  • Gaumard Scientific Company
  • Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.
  • Laerdal Medical AS
  • Medtice AB
  • Simulab Corporation
  • Simulaids Inc.
  • Surgical Science Sweden

10. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qmsznp/global_patient?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:52pALLSTATE : InfoArmor Acquisition Investor Presentation
PU
01:52pGlobal Healthcare 3D Printing Market Outlook to 2023 - Demand for Customized 3D Printing is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:51pTIDAL ROYALTY CORP : . and CannaRoyalty Corp. Agree to Terms On Purchase of AltMed Royalty and Equity
AQ
01:51pALLSTATE : to Buy InfoArmor for $525 Million Cash
DJ
01:51pPULSE OIL CORP. : Announces Successful Phase One Completion of the Bigoray Enhanced Oil Recovery Modelling Project
PR
01:51pScythian Biosciences Closes Acquisition of MMJ Colombia Partners
GL
01:50pADAMA Delivers Another Quarter of Record Sales Exceeding $1 Billion
PR
01:49pOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01:48pUNION PACIFIC : District eyes Donaldsonville city batture land for new pump station to send more fresh water into Bayou Lafourche
AQ
01:47pSLI : E-commerce Performance Indicators & Confidence (EPIC) Report Finds 91% of Retailers Expect Online Revenue Growth this Year with Increased Focus on Personalization, Mobile and Customer Experience
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
3Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private
4IQIYI INC : IQIYI : Announces Partnership with Ctrip to Bring Exclusive Travel Benefits to Premium Members
5Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ monitoring committee call

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.