Global Patient Simulators Market (2018-2023) by Type of Simulation, Simulation Software, Training Service, End-Users, and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global patient simulators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% during the forecast period (2018-2023). North America held the largest share in 2017 and is expected to retain its leading position in the forecast period.

Increasing Healthcare Costs

According to research estimates, more resources are expected to be spent on health expenditure, with a projected 9% increase in GDP, across the world, allocated to health-spending, by 2040. But there will be substantial variation in the levels of health investments.

Past trends and relationships suggest that low and lower-middle-income countries will spend the least on health, even when estimates include foreign aid from donor countries.

High-income countries are expected to spend approximately USD 10,000 per person on health in 2040, compared to the projected USD 2,000 for upper-middle income countries, USD 500 in lower-middle income countries, and USD 150 in low-income countries.

This disparity in spending, indicates the huge demand for lowering healthcare costs and providing value-based services. Consequently, patient simulators market is expected to grow, as their increased use will directly contribute to lowering of the overall healthcare costs.

Apart from these, factors like innovation in healthcare and technology, and an increasing focus on patient safety is driving the growth of global patient simulators market.

Key Mentions

Lack of Funds for Research & Development

Academic Institutions are the Leading End-Users

Notable Developments in the Market

CAE Healthcare announced the release of CAE LucinaAR with Microsoft HoloLens, the world's first augmented reality childbirth simulator with integrated mother-baby physiology.

Laerdal Medical announced that it will launch the new SimNewB and SimBaby simulators at the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) conference in Los Angeles, CA.

