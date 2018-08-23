Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Performance Appraisal Software Market 2018-2022 | Americas Dominated the Global Market | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 04:26pm CEST

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global performance appraisal software market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The need for 360-degree feedback is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005504/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global performance appraisal software ma ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global performance appraisal software market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled Global Performance Appraisal Software Market 2018-2022 provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global performance appraisal software market into the following regions:

  • Americas
  • EMEA
  • APAC

In 2017, the Americas accounted for 50% of the global market and is projected to decline to 49% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% decrease in market share.

Global performance appraisal software market: Top emerging trend

The emergence of cloud computing services to boost growth is an emerging trend in the enterprise application space. The introduction of cloud computing has improved and simplified the capabilities of performance appraisal software. Cloud computing provides central administration and control of all resources and HR-related activities. With cloud computing services, end-users can concentrate on organizational core activities than managing applications. Further, enterprises can establish the rapid deployment model, which enables applications to be scaled quickly to address changing requirements. Thus, with such advantages associated with cloud computing services, the market is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Performance Appraisal Software Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Oracle, Saba Software, SAP SuccessFactors, SumTotal System, and Ultimate Software)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02pTHE FORMIDABLE 40S : High earning, high spending Generation X are la...
PU
05:02pALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Power Transmission Solutions for Hydraulic Fracturing Applications
PU
05:02pTHE BATTLE AGAINST PRIME DAY : New Norms for Back-to-School Marketers
PU
05:02p$118 Bn Switchgear Manufacturing Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:02pSAP : 1218 Global HR Solutions Announces Gold Level Sponsorship of the SAP SuccessConnect® Conference
AQ
05:02pHUMANA : The University of Chicago Medicine and Humana Sign Value-Based Care Agreement To Offer an Enhanced Patient Experience For Humana Medicare Advantage Members
BU
05:01pALLSTATE : to Present at Barclays 2018 Global Financial Services Conference
BU
05:01pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Apple, Akamai, Etsy and Swiss Re Partner on Largest Renewable Energy Aggregation to Date
AQ
05:01pYOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ : YGYI) is “One to Watch”
AQ
05:01pTakayoshi Oshima of Allied Telesis Elected to the Mineta Transportation Institute Board of Trustees
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4SEMPERIT AG HOLDING : SEMPERIT : with strong increase in operating results, but considerable one-off effects i..
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – August 23, 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.