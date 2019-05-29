Global Pericarditis Drugs Market 2019-2023| 4% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global pericarditis drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of more
than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005480/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pericarditis drugs market from 2019-2023.
A key factor driving the growth of the global pericarditis drugs market
is the adoption of dual therapy for pericarditis treatment. The
conventional therapy used for treating acute pericarditis includes the
use of aspirin as monotherapy. However, trials were conducted to use
dual therapy by combining aspirin with colchicine. The continuous trials
with the combination therapy exhibited a reduction in the recurrence
rate of pericarditis when compared with conventional monotherapy. As a
result, the use of dual therapy is anticipated to rise with the increase
in prevalence of idiopathic pericarditis with recurrent episodes.
As per Technavio, the advent of biologics will have a positive impact on
the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast
period. This global pericarditis drugs market 2019-2023 research report
also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global pericarditis drugs market: Advent of
biologics
With a better understanding of the immunopathogenic hypotheses, the
treatment strategies of pericarditis have evolved considerably in the
recent years. Anakinra is one of the IL-1 beta recombinant receptor
antagonist expected to emerge as a potential treatment option for
patients facing recurrent pericarditis. It is a short-acting IL-1
antagonist gaining focus on the therapeutic area. The drug has also been
approved by the US FDA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The
use of this drug for treatment of other types of diseases will also
contribute to the continuous growth of the pericarditis drugs market
during the forecast period.
“The trials testing the use of anakinra for the -treatment of
recurrent idiopathic pericarditis were found to be effective in reducing
the recurrence of pericarditis episodes. Although, more detailed studies
involving a larger patient pool are required to confirm the results,
this mode of treatment is likely to boost market growth over the
forecast period,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global pericarditis drugs market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global pericarditis drugs
market by product (NSAIDs. Colchicine, and others) and geographic
regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW
respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to
the increasing patient population with cardiovascular diseases. In
addition, other factors including the increased investment in R&D by
large pharmaceutical companies coupled with rising healthcare
expenditure in the US will further drive the pericarditis drugs market
growth during the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request a free
sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005480/en/