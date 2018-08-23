Log in
Global Perovskite Solar Cells Research Report 2018: Materials, Fabrication, and Markets 2016-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/23/2018 | 06:21pm CEST

The "Perovskite Solar Cells: Materials, Fabrication, and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for thin film solar modules increased from $3.1 billion in 2015 to almost $3.3 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach over $3.7 billion by the end of 2017, corresponding to a CAGR of 9.3% during the two-year period. In recent years, sales of thin film solar cells have suffered aggressive price competition from crystalline silicon. However, producers of thin film solar cells are making progress in the fabrication of cells with higher PCE and low manufacturing costs.

This study provides an updated and comprehensive description of perovskite solar cells as well as an overview of their fabrication processes and applications, outlining current technical issues and the latest technological developments related to the manufacturing of these products. It also offers a detailed market analysis for perovskite and other thin film solar cells by segment (solar cell type, application and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.

Conventional thin film solar cells (e.g., cadmium telluride and copper-indium-gallium diselenide) currently account for the largest share of the market, by far, but several emerging technologies are being introduced to better compete on price, such as organic and dye-sensitized cells. By comparison, perovskite solar cells are primarily still in the development stage with sales that are estimated to be several million dollars and consisting largely of prototypes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Summary and Highlights

3. Market and Technology Background

4. Technology

5. Global Markets

6. Global Industry Structure

7. Patent Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Alfa Aesar
  • BASF
  • Dyenamo
  • Fujifilm
  • Fujikura
  • Greatcell Solar
  • Hangzhou Microquanta
  • Infinitypv
  • Jinkosolar
  • Kyocera
  • LG Chem
  • Merck
  • Oxford PV
  • Panasonic
  • Saule Technologies
  • Sharp
  • Solartek
  • Toshiba
  • Trina Solar
  • Yingli Solar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m5rxn3/global_perovskite?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
