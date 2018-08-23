Global Perovskite Solar Cells Research Report 2018: Materials, Fabrication, and Markets 2016-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Perovskite
Solar Cells: Materials, Fabrication, and Global Markets" report
The global market for thin film solar modules increased from $3.1
billion in 2015 to almost $3.3 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach
over $3.7 billion by the end of 2017, corresponding to a CAGR of 9.3%
during the two-year period. In recent years, sales of thin film solar
cells have suffered aggressive price competition from crystalline
silicon. However, producers of thin film solar cells are making progress
in the fabrication of cells with higher PCE and low manufacturing costs.
This study provides an updated and comprehensive description of
perovskite solar cells as well as an overview of their fabrication
processes and applications, outlining current technical issues and the
latest technological developments related to the manufacturing of these
products. It also offers a detailed market analysis for perovskite and
other thin film solar cells by segment (solar cell type, application and
region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future
growth of this market.
Conventional thin film solar cells (e.g., cadmium telluride and
copper-indium-gallium diselenide) currently account for the largest
share of the market, by far, but several emerging technologies are being
introduced to better compete on price, such as organic and
dye-sensitized cells. By comparison, perovskite solar cells are
primarily still in the development stage with sales that are estimated
to be several million dollars and consisting largely of prototypes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Market and Technology Background
4. Technology
5. Global Markets
6. Global Industry Structure
7. Patent Analysis
Companies Mentioned
-
Alfa Aesar
-
BASF
-
Dyenamo
-
Fujifilm
-
Fujikura
-
Greatcell Solar
-
Hangzhou Microquanta
-
Infinitypv
-
Jinkosolar
-
Kyocera
-
LG Chem
-
Merck
-
Oxford PV
-
Panasonic
-
Saule Technologies
-
Sharp
-
Solartek
-
Toshiba
-
Trina Solar
-
Yingli Solar
