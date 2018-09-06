Global Personal Care Ingredients (Emollients, Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers, Emulsifiers, Others) Market 2013-2017 & 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Personal Care Ingredients Market: Analysis By Type (Emollients, Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers, Emulsifiers, Others), By Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global personal care ingredients market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.27% during 2018 - 2023.

The segment of Emollients and Surfactants witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period due to rapidly increasing youth population, growing working women population and enhanced demand for personal care products by men and rising per capita income.

During 2018-23, personal care ingredients Market is anticipated to grow at an appreciable rate due to surge in the growing investment by major personal care and cosmetic manufacturers in retail outlets and innovating the products, rising per capita income, expanding economy and increasing young population across the world. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global personal care ingredients market in 2018.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Personal Care Ingredients - Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type - Emollients, Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers, Emulsifiers, Others

Analysis By Application - Skin care, Hair care, Oral Care, Toiletries, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Personal Care Ingredients Market: Product Outlook

5. Global Personal Care Ingredients Market: An Analysis

6. Global Personal Care Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis

Company Profiles

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Croda International Plc.

Evonik Industries AG

Lonza Group Ltd.

Solvay SA

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Clariant AG

The Dow Chemical Company

