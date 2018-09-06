Global Personal Care Ingredients (Emollients, Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers, Emulsifiers, Others) Market 2013-2017 & 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Personal Care Ingredients Market: Analysis By Type (Emollients,
Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers, Emulsifiers, Others), By
Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023"
The global personal care ingredients market is projected to display a
robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.27% during 2018 - 2023.
The segment of Emollients and Surfactants witnessed growth at a
noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow at a higher
rate in the forecast period due to rapidly increasing youth population,
growing working women population and enhanced demand for personal care
products by men and rising per capita income.
During 2018-23, personal care ingredients Market is anticipated to grow
at an appreciable rate due to surge in the growing investment by major
personal care and cosmetic manufacturers in retail outlets and
innovating the products, rising per capita income, expanding economy and
increasing young population across the world. Amongst the regions, Asia
Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global personal
care ingredients market in 2018.
Scope of the Report
Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast
Period: 2018-2023)
-
Personal Care Ingredients - Sizing, Growth, Forecast
-
Analysis By Type - Emollients, Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers,
Emulsifiers, Others
-
Analysis By Application - Skin care, Hair care, Oral Care, Toiletries,
Others
Other Report Highlights
-
Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
-
Market Trends
-
SWOT Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Personal Care Ingredients Market: Product Outlook
5. Global Personal Care Ingredients Market: An Analysis
6. Global Personal Care Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis
Company Profiles
-
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
-
BASF SE
-
Croda International Plc.
-
Evonik Industries AG
-
Lonza Group Ltd.
-
Solvay SA
-
Akzo Nobel N.V.
-
Clariant AG
-
The Dow Chemical Company
