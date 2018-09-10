Global Pet Care Market 2018-2022| Popularity of Pet Fashion to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global pet care market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during
the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the shifting preference
toward natural and organic pet care products. Pet owners have become
increasingly conscious of their pets’ health due to pet humanization.
This has increased the demand for natural and organic pet care products
as consumers perceive these products to be of better quality, safe and
more nutritious. Market competitors consider such factors while
manufacturing pet care products to differentiate themselves from their
competitors and cater to customers’ requirements. Some players are also
launching natural pet food products with additional features such as
health condition-specific ingredients. Such factors are expected to
drive the growth of the global market.
This market research report on the global
pet care market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the popularity of pet fashion among
pet owners as one of the key emerging trends in the global pet care
market:
Global pet care market: popularity of pet
fashion among pet owners
Pet owners, especially affluent ones, splurge on luxurious and
fashionable products for their pets to represent their lifestyles. To
cater to this, market competitors are introducing a lot of fashionable
products in the grooming and accessories segment, which will increase
the sales of the global pet care market. Such products are available in
different sizes, colors, raw materials, and varieties to attract more
customers. Cat and dog collars with rhinestone and solitaire, dog
collars with bow tie, raincoats, and winter coats are some examples of
products that act as a status symbol while enhancing the looks of pets.
“Pet ownership and pet spending have witnessed a significant increase
in 2017 when compared with the data from the least 10 years. Owning a
pet has become a status symbol due to acculturation. Spending on pet
care products is no longer limited to food and grooming services, but
includes innovative and specialized premium products, as people consider
pets as a part of the family. Pet care products are also becoming a
means of expressing social status,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on pet supplies.
Global pet care market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global pet care market by
application (dogs, cats, others), by product (food, accessories,
grooming) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The food segment led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to
70%, followed by the accessories, and grooming segments respectively.
However, during the forecast period, the accessories segment is expected
to show the highest incremental growth followed by the grooming segment.
