Global Pet Care Market 2018-2022| Popularity of Pet Fashion to Boost Growth| Technavio

0
09/10/2018 | 01:45pm EDT

The global pet care market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005795/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pet care market from 2018-2022. ( ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pet care market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the shifting preference toward natural and organic pet care products. Pet owners have become increasingly conscious of their pets’ health due to pet humanization. This has increased the demand for natural and organic pet care products as consumers perceive these products to be of better quality, safe and more nutritious. Market competitors consider such factors while manufacturing pet care products to differentiate themselves from their competitors and cater to customers’ requirements. Some players are also launching natural pet food products with additional features such as health condition-specific ingredients. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global market.

This market research report on the global pet care market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the popularity of pet fashion among pet owners as one of the key emerging trends in the global pet care market:

Global pet care market: popularity of pet fashion among pet owners

Pet owners, especially affluent ones, splurge on luxurious and fashionable products for their pets to represent their lifestyles. To cater to this, market competitors are introducing a lot of fashionable products in the grooming and accessories segment, which will increase the sales of the global pet care market. Such products are available in different sizes, colors, raw materials, and varieties to attract more customers. Cat and dog collars with rhinestone and solitaire, dog collars with bow tie, raincoats, and winter coats are some examples of products that act as a status symbol while enhancing the looks of pets.

“Pet ownership and pet spending have witnessed a significant increase in 2017 when compared with the data from the least 10 years. Owning a pet has become a status symbol due to acculturation. Spending on pet care products is no longer limited to food and grooming services, but includes innovative and specialized premium products, as people consider pets as a part of the family. Pet care products are also becoming a means of expressing social status,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on pet supplies.

Global pet care market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global pet care market by application (dogs, cats, others), by product (food, accessories, grooming) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The food segment led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 70%, followed by the accessories, and grooming segments respectively. However, during the forecast period, the accessories segment is expected to show the highest incremental growth followed by the grooming segment.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
