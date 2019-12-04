Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Pet Food Market 2018-2022 | Evolving Opportunities with Blue Buffalo and Mars | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 09:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global pet food market and the market is poised to grow by USD 27.95 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005688/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pet food market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pet food market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 137-page research report with TOC on "Pet Food Market Analysis Report by Product (Dry pet food, Wet pet food, and Pet snack and treats), End-user (Dog food, Cat food, and Other small pet food), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores; Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics; and Others), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

The market is driven by the increase in innovations in the packaging industry. In addition, the growing trend of personalized nutrition in pet food is anticipated to further boost the growth of the pet food market.

Many players are adopting innovative packaging to differentiate their products from their competitors. Innovations and advancements in technology in the packaging industry have also enabled manufacturers to introduce flexible pet food packaging. For instance, Merrick Pet Care provides pet food products in high barrier flexible PET packaging that has an Easy Tight zipper from ELPLAST. Many vendors are also choosing cartons over cans for compact shipment and to minimize the impact on the environment. Thus, the innovations in packaging are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Pet Food Market Companies:

Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo is headquartered in the US. The company offers Dog pet food products such as BLUE Life Protection Formula ADULT Fish and Brown Rice Recipe, BLUE Kitchen CRAVINGS HOMESTYLE SOG TREATS BEEF MEATBALLS, and BLUE WILDERNESS Trail Treats CHICKEN JERKY.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is headquartered in the US and offers products such as Dog pet food (dry, wet, and treats) and Cat pet food (dry, wet, and treats), under the brand name Hill's Pet Nutrition.

Mars

Mars is headquartered in Switzerland. The company offers Dog pet food under brand names Pedigree, Royal Canin, CESAR, NUTRO, EUKANUBA, and IAMS. The company also provides Cat pet food such as Royal Canin, WHISKAS, NUTRO, SHEBA, Dreamies, and IAMS.

Nestlé

Nestlé is headquartered in the US and offers Dog pet food (dry, wet, and treats) and Cat pet food (dry, wet, and treats), under the brand name under the brand name Nestlé Purina.

Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands is headquartered in the US. The company offers Dog food under the brand names Dingo and Healthy Hide. It also provides Other pet food under brand names, Tetra, Marineland, eCOTRITION, Wild Harvest, and Birdola.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pet Food End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

  • Dog food
  • Cat food
  • Other small pet food

Pet Food Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples include:

Pet Food Market in US – Pet Food Market in US by distribution channel (pet-specialty stores and vet clinics, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others), product (dry pet food, wet pet food, and pet snacks and treats) and end-user (dog food, cat food, and other small pet food).

Fresh Pet Food Market in US – Global Fresh Pet Food Market in US by product (dog food, cat food, and others) and distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, pet specialty stores and vet clinics, convenience stores, and others).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:25pWESTPAC BANKING : PRESS RELEASE | DECEMBER 04, 2019 Census Bureau Statement on Reuters' Story This morning Reuters published a story that raises concerns about the upcoming 2020 Census.
PU
10:25pWESTPAC BANKING : 05/12/2019 Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces changes to the capital framework for New Zealand banks
PU
10:23pAURA MINERALS : Provides Update on Contractor Arrangements at San Andres Gold Mine
AQ
10:21pTOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Japan's Tohoku Electric seeks LNG cargo for early next year - sources
RE
10:20pSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel names Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as CEO designate of Optus
PU
10:20pRAPID NUTRITION : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
10:18pZTE : Huawei files appeal in U.S. court against FCC's rural carrier purchase ban
RE
10:17pFUJITSU : Takes Key Step Toward Implementing SAP S/4HANA Manufacturing for Production Engineering and Operations to Streamline Aircraft Production at Kawasaki Heavy Industries
AQ
10:16pAmazon faces U.S. antitrust scrutiny on cloud business - Bloomberg
RE
10:15pCOOPER ENERGY : 4 well Butlers appraisal program commences 05 December 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
2Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
3Britain, EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
4UAW union leaders recommend approval of Fiat Chrysler labor deal
5BHARTI AIRTEL LTD : Bharti Airtel Plans $3 Billion Fundraise After Telecoms Fees Ruling

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group