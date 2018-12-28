Global Phacoemulsification Devices Market 2019-2023 | Glaucoma Surgery Combined with Cataract Surgery Via Phacoemulsification to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global phacoemulsification devices market is expected to post a CAGR
of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005073/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global phacoemulsification devices market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the global phacoemulsification
devices market is the increasing prevalence of cataract. The prevalence
of cataract has been increasing across the globe. Four out of 10 people
are likely to develop cataract at some stage in their lives. The number
of cataract surgeries performed worldwide is estimated to increase from
more than 20 million surgeries in 2017 to over 35 million surgeries by
2025. With the increased incidences of cataract cases, advances in
cataract surgery techniques, demographic development, and the growing
geriatric population, the demand for cataract surgical procedures is
expected to surge in the near future. This, in turn, will drive the
growth of the market.
This market research report on the global
phacoemulsification devices market 2019-2023 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the glaucoma surgery combined with
cataract surgery via phacoemulsification as one of the key emerging
trends in the global phacoemulsification devices market:
Global phacoemulsification devices market:
Glaucoma surgery combined with cataract surgery via phacoemulsification
The minimally invasive surgeries such as trabeculectomy and canaloplasty
can be combined with the cataract surgery. Concomitant
phacoemulsification and glaucoma surgery are together a viable treatment
option for patients with both cataract and glaucoma. The minimally
invasive glaucoma procedure combined with phacoemulsification results in
faster visual rehabilitation and lowers the chances of intraocular
pressure (IOP) spikes. The combined procedure avoids risks and reduces
the time and expenses involved in the second surgery. This is expected
to drive the growth of the global phacoemulsification devices market
during the forecast period.
“Apart from the increasing prevalence of cataracts, the global
phacoemulsification devices market will be positively impacted by the
technological advances in phacoemulsification and the initiatives to
increase awareness and access to phacoemulsification in developing
countries during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio.
Global phacoemulsification devices market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global phacoemulsification
devices market by product (phacoemulsification consumables and
phacoemulsification systems) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and
the Americas).
The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of close
to 50%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region
held the smallest market share in 2018, it is expected to register the
highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005073/en/