Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Phacoemulsification Devices Market 2019-2023 | Glaucoma Surgery Combined with Cataract Surgery Via Phacoemulsification to Boost Demand | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 11:59am CET

The global phacoemulsification devices market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005073/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global phacoemulsification devices market ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global phacoemulsification devices market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global phacoemulsification devices market is the increasing prevalence of cataract. The prevalence of cataract has been increasing across the globe. Four out of 10 people are likely to develop cataract at some stage in their lives. The number of cataract surgeries performed worldwide is estimated to increase from more than 20 million surgeries in 2017 to over 35 million surgeries by 2025. With the increased incidences of cataract cases, advances in cataract surgery techniques, demographic development, and the growing geriatric population, the demand for cataract surgical procedures is expected to surge in the near future. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market.

This market research report on the global phacoemulsification devices market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the glaucoma surgery combined with cataract surgery via phacoemulsification as one of the key emerging trends in the global phacoemulsification devices market:

Global phacoemulsification devices market: Glaucoma surgery combined with cataract surgery via phacoemulsification

The minimally invasive surgeries such as trabeculectomy and canaloplasty can be combined with the cataract surgery. Concomitant phacoemulsification and glaucoma surgery are together a viable treatment option for patients with both cataract and glaucoma. The minimally invasive glaucoma procedure combined with phacoemulsification results in faster visual rehabilitation and lowers the chances of intraocular pressure (IOP) spikes. The combined procedure avoids risks and reduces the time and expenses involved in the second surgery. This is expected to drive the growth of the global phacoemulsification devices market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the increasing prevalence of cataracts, the global phacoemulsification devices market will be positively impacted by the technological advances in phacoemulsification and the initiatives to increase awareness and access to phacoemulsification in developing countries during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global phacoemulsification devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global phacoemulsification devices market by product (phacoemulsification consumables and phacoemulsification systems) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 50%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest market share in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:55pDEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:54pOil prices rebound but still weak due to oversupply
RE
12:53pOil prices rebound but still weak due to oversupply
RE
12:51pCHINA NEW BORUN : Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
PR
12:49pVINCI : London's Gatwick airport sold to French Vinci conglomerate
AQ
12:49pCHENNAI : Manali Petrochemicals stops operations at its plant
AQ
12:49pCOAL INDIA : to start operations to rescue workers trapped in Meghalaya mine
AQ
12:49pKADAPA STEEL PRODUCTION WILL START IN 2 YEARS : CM Chandrababu Naidu
AQ
12:49pICICI BANK : Inspection of six cos linked to ICICI Bank controversy at 'advanced stage'
AQ
12:48pTRAFFICKING MINORS TO US : CBI registers case against woman who posed as school principal, four others
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
2VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
3UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : World-first autonomous trains deployed at Rio Tinto's iron ore operations
5NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.