Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing (CRAM) Market 2019-2023- Evolving Opportunities with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Catalent| Technavio

The global pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market size will grow by USD 62.67 billion during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by service (CRO and CMO) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Vendor Landscape
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent, Inc, IQVIA, Lonza, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market. While Charles River, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Consort Medical, ICON plc, and LUPIN a favorable position in the global market.
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH is one of the leading vendors in the pharmaceutical CRAM market sphere. The company’s newest product offerings include:
-
CMO: This offering includes the manufacturing of human pharmaceutical products, animal pharmaceutical products, and biopharmaceuticals on a contract basis for other vendors.
-
Semintra 10 mg/ml oral solution: It was launched in September 2018 for the treatment of hypertension in cats.
Catalent is another leading vendor in the pharmaceutical CRAM market sphere. In line with the market, the company’s newest product offerings include:
-
CDAM: This offering includes clinical research services for biological drugs, and the manufacture and commercialization of drug substances, formulations, and packaging.
IQVIA is another leading vendor in the pharmaceutical CRAM market. In line with the market, the company’s newest product offerings include:
-
CRO: The company conducts research in preclinical and clinical stages for various indications. It also undertakes technology development research for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, consumer health companies, and device and diagnostic companies.
-
E360 Genomics: The company launched a privacy-preserving technology platform in March 2019.
KEY TOPICS COVERED:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
Preface
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE
-
Market segmentation by service
-
Comparison by service
-
CMO - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
CRO - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by service
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
-
Catalent, Inc
-
IQVIA
-
Lonza
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
PART 13: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
Technavio is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, pharmaceutical and more Healthcare industries.
