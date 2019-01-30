Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 7% During 2019-2023| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 12:04pm EST

Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global pharmaceutical packaging market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This pharmaceutical packaging market analysis report segments the market by packaging (primary and secondary), product (plastic bottles, caps and closures, blister packs, pre-fillable syringes, parenteral containers, pre-fillable inhalers, pouches, medication tubes, and other products), material (rigid plastic, flexible plastic, glass, and other materials), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and North America).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005579/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global pharmaceutical packaging market fo ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global pharmaceutical packaging market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global pharmaceutical packaging market size will grow at a CAGR of nearly 7%. Growing environmental concerns are promoting the demand for sustainable packaging among pharmaceutical manufacturers. The increasing concerns about the use of plastic films and plastic materials that are mostly derived from petroleum feedstock in pharmaceutical packaging and their effects on the environment are encouraging manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly packaging for consumers.

Increase in number of new drugs approved by the FDA

There has been a steady increase in the number of new FDA-approved drugs, which has increased the demand for pharmaceutical packaging. Pharmaceutical packaging vendors are flexible to accommodate new product packaging because they operate with diverse packaging units for different product lines. They can easily convert or set up their existing packaging unit for new product packaging following the requirement of pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Request for a FREE sample and get selected illustrations, table of contents, list of exhibits, and example pages from this report.

“Market growth prospects are higher in Eastern European countries due to significant growth in pharmaceutical trade. Furthermore, the increasing export and import values of the pharmaceutical market in Europe since 2014 will drive the demand for pharmaceutical packaging in the region,” says an analyst at Technavio.

Smart blister packaging technologies are being developed globally due to the increased demand for convenient packaging and to reduce medicine counterfeiting. Smart technologies assist the pharmaceutical manufacturers in tracing the product throughout the supply chain. Furthermore, they offer convenient applications such as ease of use, particularly for the elderly population.

View a snapshot of the report for a more detailed overview of the market and the segmentation covered in this report

This pharmaceutical packaging industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the primary drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several pharmaceutical packaging products manufacturers including –

  • Amcor
  • Gerresheimer
  • O-I
  • West Pharmaceutical Services
  • WestRock Company

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base includes enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Please contact our media team at media@technavio.com for more information


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:28pKUUHUBB : Certain Independent Directors of Kuuhubb Inc. Object to Actions Taken by Management
AQ
12:28pU.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
RE
12:27pSHOPRITE : tumbles after profit warning
AQ
12:27pTASTE : savours shareholders' backing of rights offer
AQ
12:26pSANOFI : Drugmaker Sanofi says it is 'as ready as can be' for Brexit
RE
12:26pSHOPRITE : tumbles after profit warning
AQ
12:26pTASTE : savours shareholders' backing of rights offer
AQ
12:26pNonfarm Payroll Growth Seen Lower in January -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
12:26pSUBSEA 7 : share repurchase
AQ
12:24pSmartphone Woes Continue with Worldwide Shipments Down 4.9% in the Holiday Quarter Capping off the Worst Year Ever, According to IDC
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Preliminary results 2018
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Shares Buoyed by Reassuring Set of 2018 Results
4APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Alibaba sales grow at weakest pace in three years as slowing China bites

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.