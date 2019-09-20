Global Pharyngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | Emergence of Pipeline Molecules to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global pharyngeal cancer therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pharyngeal cancer therapeutics market 2019-2023.

Pharyngeal cancer is one of the most common types of cancer as it largely attributed to the prevalence of high-risk factors such as increase in the use of tobacco, excessive alcohol consumption, increase in viral infections, and occupational exposure. Viral infections associated with the throat can lead to the development of throat cancer, including pharyngeal cancer. Moreover, individuals working in high-dose radiation environments and wood, metal, leather, textile, and petroleum industries can also develop pharyngeal cancer as they are exposed to certain chemicals, dust, or fumes. Thus, such high-risk factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of pipeline molecules, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Pharyngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emergence of pipeline molecules

Despite the high prevalence of pharyngeal cancer, there is a lack of approved targeted therapy drugs for treatment. This is encouraging vendors to invest significantly in the development of novel therapeutics with limited side effects. For instance, Roche is developing TECENTRIQ, which is a novel PD-L1 monoclonal antibody to prevent cancer immune evasion. This molecule is being investigated in Phase lll trials in patients with adjuvant SCCHN. The filing of this molecule is expected in 2022, and it is expected to receive marketing approval by the end of the forecast period. Thus, the expected approvals of the late-stage pipeline molecules are anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the high-risk factors for pharyngeal cancer, other factors such as the presence of reimbursement and patient assistance programs, along with the advent of novel therapies are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Pharyngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global pharyngeal cancer therapeutics market by product (targeted therapy and chemotherapy) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance and register the highest incremental growth due to the high prevalence of the disease and recent product approvals in the region.

