Global Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2019-2023|Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

12/27/2018 | 06:10pm CET

The global phosphate fertilizers market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005310/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global phosphate fertilizers market for t ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global phosphate fertilizers market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global phosphate fertilizers market is the increase in the ever-rising demand for food. The ever-rising global population has resulted in food security concerns and agricultural development. The growing food shortage and shrinking arable land have led to heavy dependence on phosphate fertilizers globally. The phosphate fertilizers contain essential nutrients and are used to maximize yield per crop and productivity of the land, in addition to enhancing resistance to diseases.

This global phosphate fertilizers market research report also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing phosphate rock mining as one of the key trends in the global phosphate fertilizers market:

Global phosphate fertilizers market: Increasing phosphate rock mining

Phosphorite, rock phosphate, or phosphate rock is a sedimentary rock, which contains a high amount of phosphate minerals. The major phosphate-bearing rocks in the world are limestone and mudstone. The phosphate rock mining is done to extract phosphorous that is used for the production of fertilizers, animal feed supplements, and industrial chemicals.

“Phosphate fertilizers are primarily obtained from phosphate rocks that are mined globally from open pits and quarries. The agricultural industry is one of the major markets that depends substantially on phosphate rocks to produce phosphate fertilizers and NPK fertilizers,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global phosphate fertilizers market: Segmentation analysis

This phosphate fertilizers market analysis report segments the market by application (cereals and grains, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The cereals and grains segment held the largest phosphate fertilizers market share in 2018, accounting for approximately 39% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with over 59% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA, respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
