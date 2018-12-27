Global Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2019-2023|Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

The global phosphate fertilizers market research report by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the
period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005310/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global phosphate fertilizers market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key driver for the global phosphate fertilizers market is the increase
in the ever-rising demand for food. The ever-rising global population
has resulted in food security concerns and agricultural development. The
growing food shortage and shrinking arable land have led to heavy
dependence on phosphate fertilizers globally. The phosphate fertilizers
contain essential nutrients and are used to maximize yield per crop and
productivity of the land, in addition to enhancing resistance to
diseases.
This global
phosphate fertilizers market research report also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing phosphate rock
mining as one of the key trends in the global phosphate fertilizers
market:
Global phosphate fertilizers market: Increasing
phosphate rock mining
Phosphorite, rock phosphate, or phosphate rock is a sedimentary rock,
which contains a high amount of phosphate minerals. The major
phosphate-bearing rocks in the world are limestone and mudstone. The
phosphate rock mining is done to extract phosphorous that is used for
the production of fertilizers, animal feed supplements, and industrial
chemicals.
“Phosphate fertilizers are primarily obtained from phosphate rocks
that are mined globally from open pits and quarries. The agricultural
industry is one of the major markets that depends substantially on
phosphate rocks to produce phosphate fertilizers and NPK fertilizers,” says
a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global phosphate fertilizers market:
Segmentation analysis
This phosphate fertilizers market analysis report segments the market by
application (cereals and grains, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and
others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The cereals and grains segment held the largest phosphate fertilizers
market share in 2018, accounting for approximately 39% of the market.
This application segment is expected to dominate the global market
throughout the forecast period.
The APAC region led the market in 2018 with over 59% of the market
share, followed by the Americas and EMEA, respectively. The APAC region
is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.
