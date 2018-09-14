Global Physical Security Information Management Market 2017-2021 | Services Segment Dominates the Market | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global physical security information management (PSIM) market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The rise in smart city projects is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Physical Security Information Management Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global physical security information management market into the following products:

Services

Software

In 2016, the services segment accounted for 66% of the global market and is projected to reach 69% by 2021, exhibiting almost a 3% increase in market share.

Global physical security information management market: Top emerging trend

The introduction of customized solutions and integrated packages is an emerging trend in the IT security space. Several vendors in the global PSIM market are focusing on offering customized PSIM solutions to fulfill the specific needs of customers ranging from small businesses to enterprises. In addition, some vendors in the market provide open architecture systems that are designed to adapt to the current network environment. Integrated PSIM solutions manage all systems from a single, integrated interface. Therefore, customized and integrated PSIM solutions will help boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Physical Security Information Management Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (services and software)

Market segmentation by end-user (critical infrastructure, corporate enterprises, and public safety)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (CNL SoftwarE, Qognify, Johnson Controls, and Vidsys)

