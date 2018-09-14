Global Physical Security Information Management Market 2017-2021 | Services Segment Dominates the Market | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global physical security information management (PSIM) market is
expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast
period. The rise in smart city projects is one of the key factors
triggering the growth of the market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005575/en/
According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global physical security information management market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 15% until 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Physical Security Information Management Market 2017-2021’
provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and
emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and
forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing.
The market research analysis categorizes the global physical security
information management market into the following products:
In 2016, the services segment accounted for 66% of the global market and
is projected to reach 69% by 2021, exhibiting almost a 3% increase in
market share.
Global physical security information management market: Top emerging
trend
The introduction of customized solutions and integrated packages is an
emerging trend in the IT security space. Several vendors in the global
PSIM market are focusing on offering customized PSIM solutions to
fulfill the specific needs of customers ranging from small businesses to
enterprises. In addition, some vendors in the market provide open
architecture systems that are designed to adapt to the current network
environment. Integrated PSIM solutions manage all systems from a single,
integrated interface. Therefore, customized and integrated PSIM
solutions will help boost the growth of the market during the forecast
period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report.
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Physical Security Information Management Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by product (services and software)
-
Market segmentation by end-user (critical infrastructure, corporate
enterprises, and public safety)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (CNL SoftwarE, Qognify, Johnson Controls, and
Vidsys)
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005575/en/