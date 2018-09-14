Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Physical Security Information Management Market 2017-2021 | Services Segment Dominates the Market | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global physical security information management (PSIM) market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The rise in smart city projects is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005575/en/

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global physical security i ...

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global physical security information management market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 15% until 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Physical Security Information Management Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing.

The market research analysis categorizes the global physical security information management market into the following products:

  • Services
  • Software

In 2016, the services segment accounted for 66% of the global market and is projected to reach 69% by 2021, exhibiting almost a 3% increase in market share.

Global physical security information management market: Top emerging trend

The introduction of customized solutions and integrated packages is an emerging trend in the IT security space. Several vendors in the global PSIM market are focusing on offering customized PSIM solutions to fulfill the specific needs of customers ranging from small businesses to enterprises. In addition, some vendors in the market provide open architecture systems that are designed to adapt to the current network environment. Integrated PSIM solutions manage all systems from a single, integrated interface. Therefore, customized and integrated PSIM solutions will help boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Physical Security Information Management Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by product (services and software)
  • Market segmentation by end-user (critical infrastructure, corporate enterprises, and public safety)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (CNL SoftwarE, Qognify, Johnson Controls, and Vidsys)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10pINNSUITES HOSPITALITY TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:10pDECKERS OUTDOOR CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11:10pUS ENERGY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:10pFORTRESS TRANSPORTATION & INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:10pSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:10pBeleave Announces Investment Agreement for up to $20 Million with Alumina Partners
PR
11:10pVCA ANIMAL HOSPITALS : Offers Free Boarding for Pets Displaced by Hurricane Florence
BU
11:09pCALL TO CLIMATE ACTION : Today and Tomorrow, New-Generation Diesel Technology Reduces GHG Emissions
GL
11:08pDURATEX : 09/14/2018 Announcement to the Market - Acquisition of Material Equity Holding
PU
11:07pPARKERVISION INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos says Trump should be 'glad' of media scrutiny
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Announces appointment of New Centrica Business Chief Executive
4WTI : Oil Prices Rebound on Strong Global Demand
5Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.