Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Pilates Equipment Market 2019-2023| Increase in Online Sales to Boost Growth| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 05:47pm CET

Technavio analysts forecast the global Pilates equipment market to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005295/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global Pilates equipment market for the p ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global Pilates equipment market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increased emphasis on innovative Pilates equipment materials is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global Pilates equipment market 2019-2023. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the use of innovative materials such as carbon fiber and nanomaterials, along with technological innovations in the global Pilates equipment market. The need for lightweight Pilates equipment is the primary factor that is expected to drive the demand for innovative Pilates training equipment.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global pilates equipment market is the increase in online sales of Pilates equipment:

Global Pilates equipment market: Increase in online sales of Pilates equipment

There has been significant growth in the e-commerce and m-commerce industries owing to the increase in Internet penetration across regions, along with a significant rise in number of mobile users and online purchases. As a result, various Pilates equipment providers have started shifting from offline to online mode of distribution in order to tap the e-commerce and m-commerce industries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on outdoor gear, “Pilates equipment manufacturers have started offering their products through third-party distributors, thereby increasing their international customer base and also penetrating tier 2 cities and increasing their market footprint in these regions. Apart from this, these companies are also offering standalone products on their respective websites. This shift from traditional offline sales to online sales of Pilates equipment, by Pilates equipment manufacturers, will drive awareness about Pilates as a fitness exercise, thereby driving the demand and sale of Pilates equipment across tier 1 as well as tier 2 cities, thereby driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

Global Pilates equipment market: Segmentation analysis

The global Pilates equipment market research report provides market segmentation by product (Pilates machines, Pilates mats, Pilates rings, and Pilates balls) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Pilates machines segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 58% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 41%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:24pRIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:24pLABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trading Halt - LTX
AQ
06:20pSNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:19pNew and Expanded Direct & Non-Stop Flights from Detroit to Jamaica and Punta Cana
GL
06:17pThe Heritage Village at the Janadria Festival Attracts Tens of Thousands of Saudi Families
BU
06:16pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Beware of the worst car drivers on the roads
AQ
06:13pTRUMP EYES BAN OF HUAWEI, ZTE PRODUCTS : report
AQ
06:13pGlobal Truck Starter Motor Market 2019-2023 | Development of Integrated Starter-Generators to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
06:10pSEQUANA : Termination of the planned sale of Arjowiggins’ Graphic and Creative Papers businesses
AN
06:10pGlobal Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2019-2023|Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG - AMENDMENT RIGHTS OFFERING OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND: Reducing of the Conversion Price
4HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
5VINCI : France's Vinci in 2.9 billion pounds swoop on Gatwick airport

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.