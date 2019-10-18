Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Pilates Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Increased Emphasis on Innovative Pilates Equipment Materials to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 10:02am EDT

The global pilates equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005312/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pilates equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pilates equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increase in online sales of pilates equipment will be one of the major drivers in the global market. Growing internet penetration, along with rise in number of mobile users results in increased online purchases, which boost the e-commerce and m-commerce industries. As a result, various pilates equipment providers have started shifting from offline to online mode of distribution to tap the e-commerce and m-commerce industries. Pilates equipment manufacturers have started offering their products through third-party distributors, thereby increasing their international customer base, and also penetrating tier 2 cities and increasing their market footprint in these regions. This shift from traditional offline sales to online sales of pilates equipment, by pilates equipment manufacturers, will drive awareness about pilates as a fitness exercise, thereby driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30449

As per Technavio, the increased emphasis on innovative pilates equipment materials, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Pilates Equipment Market: Increased Emphasis on Innovative Pilates Equipment Materials

The increased emphasis on innovative pilates equipment materials is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global pilates equipment market. Innovative materials such as carbon fiber and nanomaterials, along with technological advancements are used to manufacture pilates equipment. The need for lightweight pilates equipment is the primary factor that is expected to drive the demand for innovative pilates training equipment, which will boost the market growth.

“Apart from the rising emphasis on innovative pilates equipment materials, the increase in number of boutique fitness studios and the high focus on fitness activities are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Pilates Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global pilates equipment market by product (pilates machines, pilates mats, pilates rings, pilates balls, and other pilates equipment) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing awareness about fitness among end-users and rising demand for boutique fitness studio.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:48aThe Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) Honors General Colin L. Powell At Chicago Awards Dinner
PR
10:48aDNO ASA : Mandatory Notification of Trade
GL
10:46aUSMJ Announces CEO Update Highlighting 23% Annual Revenue Growth And Future Expansion Plans
GL
10:46aSHAREHOLDER UPDATE : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating EQT Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – EQT
BU
10:45aPOLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S A : Current Report No. 52/2019
PU
10:45aEXCLUSIVE : Aramco makes relatively little from foreign refining - documents
RE
10:45aVOLKSWAGEN : While the climate package continues to be a political issue in Germany, Volkswagen committed itself to the Paris Climate Agreement some time ago. The Group has...
PU
10:45aAGILYSYS : 4 Features Customers Want from Their Foodservice Ordering Tech
PU
10:45aKNM BHD : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO DR KHALID BIN NGAH
PU
10:45aKNM BHD : OTHERS (Amended Announcement)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
5DANONE : DANONE : 3Q Sales Rose, Adjusts 2019 Guidance to Lower Expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group