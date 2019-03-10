Log in
Global Pilots on Ethiopian Flight ET302

03/10/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) would like to express its most sincere condolences to the families of the passengers and crew affected by today’s tragic accident of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302, a Boeing 737 Max 8 (reg. ET-AVJ) that crashed shortly after take-off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

IFALPA stresses the need to avoid speculation as to what happened to the aircraft. The Federation has reached out to the Ethiopian Air Line Pilots’ Association and will offer the advice and assistance of accident investigation experts familiar with the B737 Max aircraft to the Ethiopian Accident Investigation Agency.

IFALPA reiterates the need for the technical investigation into the circumstances of this accident to strictly follow the provisions laid out in ICAO Annex 13, with the main objective being the gathering of facts, the determination of the accident's contributing factors and the drafting of safety recommendations that will prevent any reoccurrence.

Note to Editors: The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations represents in excess of 100,000 pilots in about 100 countries around the globe. The mission of IFALPA is to promote the highest level of aviation safety worldwide and to be the global advocate of the piloting profession; providing representation, services and support to both our members and the aviation industry.

See the Federation website www.ifalpa.org

©2019 The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations

In the interests of flight safety, reproduction of this Press Release in whole or in part is encouraged.

It may not be offered of sale or used commercially. All reprints must credit IFALPA.


