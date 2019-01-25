Global Pipelay Vessel Operator Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Adoption of IoT in Midstream Oil and Gas Operations to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global pipelay vessel operator market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005187/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global pipelay vessel operator market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for oil and gas globally. The strong demand for petroleum products, especially in developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, and the growing use of natural gas for power generation and city gas distribution across the world are major factors driving the demand for fossil fuels. This has led to high investment and expansion of the global pipelay vessel operator market.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of IoT in midstream oil and gas operations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global pipelay vessel operator market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global pipelay vessel operator market: Increasing adoption of IoT in midstream oil and gas operations

The oil and gas midstream sector act as a medium to optimize the oil and gas supply chain. Moreover, to combat the low crude oil prices, several oil companies have started focusing on cost reduction with high emphasis on new technologies. Oil and gas midstream operators are increasingly making use of loT applications to manage their day-to-day operations better. The data monitoring capability of midstream companies can help operators in analyzing product flow data, providing them with better insights, which can be leveraged to streamline their business from both supplier and consumer side. With the help of loT, midstream operators will be able to manage their operations better, which in turn will boost the growth of the global pipelay vessel operator market.

“Currently, pipelay vessel operators are increasing productivity by automating pipelaying processes and equipment, investing in high-performance tools and systems, and using the data-driven approach to optimize pipelaying activities. Companies are also investing in high-speed, precision drilling capabilities such as laser drilling and automated drilling. These systems are used in clearing out the seabed for laying pipes. Hence, the use of advanced technology in pipelaying activities is expected to drive the market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global pipelay vessel operator market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global pipelay vessel operator market by vessel type (J-lay barges, S-lay barges, Other barges) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 29%, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. However, during the forecast period, the MEA region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the North American region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005187/en/