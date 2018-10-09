Global Pipeline Pigging Systems Market 2018-2022| Economic Benefits of Pipeline Transportation to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global pipeline pigging systems market to grow at
a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period, according to
their latest market research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006087/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pipeline pigging systems market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Development of intelligent pigs is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
pipeline pigging systems market 2018-2022. Intelligent pigs are
also called smart pigs or in-line inspection pigs. Intelligent pigs use
several methods for inspecting pipelines. The sizing of pigs employs one
or more notched metal plates as gauges. These pigs are used to find any
evidence of internal or external corrosion, laminations, cracks, or any
other defects.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global pipeline pigging systems market is the economic
benefits of pipeline transportation:
Global pipeline pigging systems market:
Economic benefits of pipeline transportation
The primary objective of pipeline transportation is to ensure secure
movement of the product inside the pipelines towards the intended
destinations. Cost efficiency, fewer safety concerns, and employment are
a few other primary benefits that are associated with the pipeline
transportation. These not only benefit the oil and gas companies but
also the end-users.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on energy
storage, “In countries such as Canada, the pipeline industry has been
supporting many families by creating jobs for people. Thousands of
people are employed in the pipeline industry across the country. About
one-third of these jobs are in Alberta, one-fourth in Ontario, and
one-fifth in Saskatchewan. The remaining jobs are spread across the rest
of Canada.”
Global pipeline pigging systems market:
Segmentation analysis
The global pipeline pigging systems market research report provides
market segmentation by application (gas and oil), and by region (the
Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The gas segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for
nearly 83% of the market. This application segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 78%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an
increase in its market share by nearly 2%.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006087/en/