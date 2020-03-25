Global Pipeline Strainer Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Armstrong International Inc. and Eaton Corp. Plc | Technavio

The pipeline strainer market is poised to grow by USD 550.69 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005607/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Pipeline Strainer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 136-page report with TOC on "Pipeline Strainer Market Analysis Report by Application (industrial, commercial, and residential) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-pipeline-strainer-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the adoption of automatic strainers. In addition, the emergence of IoT for pipeline management is anticipated to boost the growth of the pipeline strainer market.

Periodic maintenance of permanent strainers that are fitted between pipelines proves to be tedious task as the flow between pipelines needs to be often stopped. To overcome such drawbacks, vendors have introduced automatic self-cleaning strainers in the market. These strainers are backed with tubular backwashing and mechanical cleaning technologies that require less maintenance and thus help to improve the efficiency of the fluid process. Owing to such benefits, end-users are increasingly adopting automatic strainers despite their high costs compared to standard pipeline strainers, which will boost the market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Pipeline Strainer Companies:

Armstrong International Inc.

Armstrong International Inc. operates the business across various segments such as Steam & Condensate, Hot Water For People, Hot Water for Industry, Humidification, Flow Measurement, Heat Transfer Products (Coils), Packaged Solutions, and SAGE by Armstrong. The company offers Y-type strainers and T-type strainers for various pipeline straining requirements.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc operates the business across various segments such as Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The company offers a wide range of simplex basket strainers for various end-user applications.

Hayward Industries Inc.

Hayward Industries Inc. operates the business across various segments such as Thermoplastic valves, Actuation, Pressure and flow control, Instrumentation, Strainers, Filters, Pumps, and Accessories. The company offers Y-strainers such as YS Series Y-Strainers and Y-Strainers screen replacements. It also provides basket strainers such as SB Series Simplex Basket Strainers, DB Series Basket Strainers, and basket replacements.

IFC Islip Flow Controls Inc.

IFC Islip Flow Controls Inc. operates the business across segments such as Stocking products, Fabricated products, and Replacement baskets. The company offers a wide range of pipeline strainers such as cast Y Strainers, cast basket strainers, fabricated tee strainers, fabricated basket strainers, fabricated Y strainers, among others.

Keckley Co.

Keckley Co. operates the business across various segments such as Ball valves, Pipeline strainers, Fabricated strainers, Check valves, Knife gate valves, Float and lever valves, Control valves, Pump accessories, and Line blinds. The company offers a wide range of pipeline strainers. Some of the products offered by the company include Y-strainers, simplex basket strainers, duplex basket strainers, fabricated tee strainers, among others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pipeline Strainer Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Industrial - size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - size and forecast 2019-2024

Pipeline Strainer Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005607/en/