Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Placemaking Success Inspires 1000 La Trobe Docklands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Melbourne, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global pronounces its commitment to the rejuvenation of the Docklands precinct with the commemoration of its internationally inspired placemaking strategy at 1000 La Trobe.

Early in the design process Poly Global engaged leading specialists BlueRock to deliver a strategy aligned with proven global placemaking success for the upcoming commercial development.

The finalised strategy considers health and wellness for tenants and the broader community through various facets in an effort to lead the transformation of the Digital Harbour precinct within Docklands, Melbourne.

The approach motivated the adoption of a healthy hospitality portfolio, gymnasium, childcare centre, luxury end-of-trip facilities, smart building technology, public art, and open space design.

Poly Global Head of Design Ryan Cox said the company is committed to cultivating a thriving community within the area aligned with the City of Melbourne’s Docklands rejuvenation plans.

“The decision to integrate a strategy similar to that of placemaking successes in global gateway cities such as London and Chicago was made to lead the revival of the Digital Harbour precinct. From the refined architectural design, public artworks and diverse retail services 1000 La Trobe is slated to become a landmark within the community,” he said.

BlueRock Director Callan Cameron said the strategy will foster the delivery of an office precinct that enables top performing corporates to achieve beyond expectations.

“Our goal is to create a place that attracts and retains the best performing professionals within their industry. The strategy prioritises a healthy retail amenity and services to save companies money, encourage social connection and make people’s lives more convenient, healthy, fun and productive,” he said.

Designed by Woods Bagot, the 40,000sqm development will consist of 23 levels reaching approximately 91m high. It is currently fated to become the tallest tower in the Digital Harbour precinct.

Located directly across from Marvel Stadium the placemaking plans for the office tower will additionally complement the AFL’s $225 million overhaul of the neighbouring multipurpose stadium.

Attachments 

Jen Reynoldson
Poly Global
61385952800
Jen.Reynoldson@polyglobal.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:02pLUXFER : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of Second Quarter Earnings Release
BU
05:02pFACEBANK GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pMAYVILLE ENGINEERING : MEC Amends Credit Agreement to Provide Increased Liquidity and Flexibility
BU
05:02pDATASEA INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pDINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on July 29, 2020
BU
05:02pXLRN INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
05:02pQUIDEL : Announces Preliminary Revenue for Second Quarter 2020
BU
05:01p2CUREX PUBL : completes a heavily oversubscribed directed issue of approximately SEK 40 million
AQ
05:01pCARMAX INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
4AMS AG : AMS : European Commission Clears Ams's Acquisition of Osram Licht
5KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group