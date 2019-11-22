Log in
Global Plant-Based Protein Products Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Archer Daniels Midland Company & Cargill | Technavio

11/22/2019 | 08:01pm EST

The global plant-based protein products market size is poised to grow by USD 5.67 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005430/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global plant-based protein products market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global plant-based protein products market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 108-page research report with TOC on "Plant-Based Protein Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Soy protein, Wheat protein, Pea protein, and Others) and Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the expanding global vegan population base. Also, increasing health consciousness among consumers is anticipated to further boost the growth of the plant-based protein products market.

Rising awareness about the various health benefits of vegan diets has led to an increase in the number of people adopting vegan lifestyles. The number of consumers who are opting for plant-based diets over animal-based diets is increasing across the globe, especially in countries such as the US and Canada. In addition, the trend has been observed to be more common among millennials. The vegan lifestyle is also steadily gaining popularity among the young population in Mexico and in European countries such as the UK, Germany, and France. Thus, the growing global vegan population will help in the growth of the plant-based protein products market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Plant-Based Protein Products Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company has business operations under various segments, which include agricultural services, corn processing, wild flavors and specialty ingredients, and oilseeds processing. The company offers various plant-based proteins, such as soy protein, under the CLARISOY brand.

Cargill

Cargill operates its business through various segments, such as animal nutrition & protein, food ingredients & applications, origination & processing, and industrial & financial services. Cargill offers various plant-based protein products such as Prolia Soy Flour, Prosante Textured Soy Flour, PURIS Pea Protein, and Corn Protein.

DowDuPont

DowDuPont has business operations under various segments, which include agriculture; performance materials & coatings; industrial intermediates & infrastructure; and packaging & specialty plastics. The company offers various plant-based protein products such as soy protein, pea protein, and others.

Kerry Group

Kerry Group offers taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients solutions such as plant-based protein to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. The company offers plant-based proteins under brand names such as ProDiem and Hyprol.

Omega Protein Corporation

Omega Protein Corporation operates the business through various segments, which include human nutrition, animal nutrition, and science and innovation. The company offers plant-based proteins under the brand name, Bioriginal.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Plant-Based Protein Products (Product) Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

  • Soy protein
  • Wheat protein
  • Pea protein
  • Others

Plant-Based Protein Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
