Global Plant-Based Protein Products Market for Infants to Post a CAGR of 10% Through 2022 | Technavio

The global plant-based protein products market for infants is expected to post a CAGR of more than 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in the number of working women. The increase in the number of working women worldwide has accelerated the demand for plant-based protein products for infants. Factors such as the increasing pace of urbanization and expanding middle-class population around the world have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, which has significantly contributed to the demand for plant-based protein products for infants among working women. Many working mothers return to their jobs shortly after childbirth, and therefore, plant-based protein products for infants are an appealing option as they combine health and nutrition along with convenience.

This market research report on the global plant-based protein products market for infants market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of organic baby food products as one of the key emerging trends in the global plant-based protein products market for infants:

Global plant-based protein products market for infants: Growing popularity of organic baby food products

Growing awareness of the detrimental effects of harmful chemicals and preservatives has resulted in more parents opting for organic baby foods. With increasingly polluted environments and habitats, there is growing anxiety among parents about the safety of the products their infants consume. A preference for organic baby products stems from a concern for health and general well-being of infants. Moreover, organic products have garnered much attention in recent years as they are free from chemicals, pesticides, preservatives, hormones, and antibiotics. Thus, with such factors, the market is expected to show a positive outlook during the forecast period.

“Factors such as an increase in the number of working women have led to a rise in the number of dual-income households, which in turn is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, plant-based protein products for babies such as infant formula can be fed anywhere at any time, making it a convenient alternative for mothers who are not able to pump and store breast milk,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global plant-based protein products market for infants: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global plant-based protein products market for infants by product (SBPP and OPBPP) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 56%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to show the highest incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.

