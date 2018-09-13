Global Plant-Based Protein Products Market for Infants to Post a CAGR of 10% Through 2022 | Technavio

The global plant-based protein products market for infants is expected
to post a CAGR of more than 10% during the period 2018-2022, according
to the latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006172/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global plant-based protein products market for infants for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in the number
of working women. The increase in the number of working women worldwide
has accelerated the demand for plant-based protein products for infants.
Factors such as the increasing pace of urbanization and expanding
middle-class population around the world have encouraged the adoption of
convenience-oriented lifestyles, which has significantly contributed to
the demand for plant-based protein products for infants among working
women. Many working mothers return to their jobs shortly after
childbirth, and therefore, plant-based protein products for infants are
an appealing option as they combine health and nutrition along with
convenience.
This market research report on the global
plant-based protein products market for infants market 2018-2022
also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to
impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio
classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of organic
baby food products as one of the key emerging trends in the global
plant-based protein products market for infants:
Global plant-based protein products market for
infants: Growing popularity of organic baby food products
Growing awareness of the detrimental effects of harmful chemicals and
preservatives has resulted in more parents opting for organic baby
foods. With increasingly polluted environments and habitats, there is
growing anxiety among parents about the safety of the products their
infants consume. A preference for organic baby products stems from a
concern for health and general well-being of infants. Moreover, organic
products have garnered much attention in recent years as they are free
from chemicals, pesticides, preservatives, hormones, and antibiotics.
Thus, with such factors, the market is expected to show a positive
outlook during the forecast period.
“Factors such as an increase in the number of working women have led
to a rise in the number of dual-income households, which in turn is
contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, plant-based protein
products for babies such as infant formula can be fed anywhere at any
time, making it a convenient alternative for mothers who are not able to
pump and store breast milk,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for
research on food.
Global plant-based protein products market for
infants: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global plant-based protein
products market for infants by product (SBPP and OPBPP) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 56%,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to show the highest incremental
growth followed by the EMEA region.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006172/en/