Global Plant Genotyping Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2025 By Equipment (SNP Genotyping Equipment, Liquid Handler) & Application (Breeding, Product Equipment) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Plant Genotyping Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use, By Equipment (SNP Genotyping Equipment, Liquid Handler), By Application (Breeding, Product Equipment), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plant genotyping equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 895.45 million by 2025 at a 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) techniques have proved to be exceptional tools for identification, assessment, and validation of genetic markers. As a result, they have facilitated the development of array-based genotyping platforms and genome-wide SNP markers.

High-throughput Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) genotyping delivers various benefits over previous marker systems, which include different genotyping systems in order to meet different needs, rapid processing of large populations, and an abundance of markers. Prominent benefits of SNP markers include ease of data management along with cost-effectiveness, speed, and flexibility. Bi-allelic SNP markers create large databases of marker information and the data can be easily merged across groups.

Expansion of SNP genotyping techniques has led to large-scale investment by life science companies to develop genotyping and sophisticated sequencing platforms that leverage recent developments in automation, computer science, and nanotechnology. The genotyping platforms have been highly optimized for cost-effectiveness, robustness, efficiency, and speed.

Additionally, many of the approaches are automated, which has enabled to free-up staff from repetitive hands-on work to do more effective functions in applying new tools for breeding applications, integrating phenotype data, and managing and analyzing genotype data.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Plant Genotyping Equipment Market: Equipment Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Plant Genotyping Equipment Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Plant Genotyping Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Illumina, Inc.

LGC Limited.

Evogene Ltd.

