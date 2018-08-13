Global Plant Genotyping Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2025 By Equipment (SNP Genotyping Equipment, Liquid Handler) & Application (Breeding, Product Equipment) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Plant
The global plant genotyping equipment market size is estimated to reach
USD 895.45 million by 2025 at a 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) techniques have proved to be
exceptional tools for identification, assessment, and validation of
genetic markers. As a result, they have facilitated the development of
array-based genotyping platforms and genome-wide SNP markers.
High-throughput Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) genotyping delivers
various benefits over previous marker systems, which include different
genotyping systems in order to meet different needs, rapid processing of
large populations, and an abundance of markers. Prominent benefits of
SNP markers include ease of data management along with
cost-effectiveness, speed, and flexibility. Bi-allelic SNP markers
create large databases of marker information and the data can be easily
merged across groups.
Expansion of SNP genotyping techniques has led to large-scale investment
by life science companies to develop genotyping and sophisticated
sequencing platforms that leverage recent developments in automation,
computer science, and nanotechnology. The genotyping platforms have been
highly optimized for cost-effectiveness, robustness, efficiency, and
speed.
Additionally, many of the approaches are automated, which has enabled to
free-up staff from repetitive hands-on work to do more effective
functions in applying new tools for breeding applications, integrating
phenotype data, and managing and analyzing genotype data.
