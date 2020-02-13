Log in
Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Amazon.com Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. | Technavio

02/13/2020 | 07:01pm EST

The plant-based burger patties market is poised to grow by USD 650.86 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 41% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005648/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global plant-based burger patties market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)



Read the 149-page report with TOC on "Plant-Based Burger Patties Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), by Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/plant-based-burger-patties-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the awareness about adverse effects of consumption of meat. In addition, the increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the plant-based burger patties market during the forecast period.

With growing health consciousness, people are increasingly avoiding the consumption of meat because it contains fat residues and gluten. The production of meat also has an adverse effect on biodiversity and is a major source of anthropogenic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As a result, consumers are moving toward alternatives such as plant-based burger patties. Simultaneously, the number of vegans is also increasing around the world. The UK has the largest vegan population in the world. This is further propelling the demand for protein rich plant-based burger patties. Thus, the growing awareness about the benefits of plant-based burger patties and adverse effects of consumption of meat are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Plant-based Burger Patties Market Companies:

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as North America, International, and AWS. The company offers plant-based burger patties through its subsidiary Whole Foods Market under its brand name 365 Everyday Value.

Beyond Meat Inc.

Beyond Meat Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Fresh Platform and Frozen Platform. The company offers plant-based burger patties named Beyond Burger.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, Foodservice, and Pinnacle Foods. The company offers plant-based burger patties through its brand Gardein.

Impossible Foods Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers a wide range of plant-based burger patties named Impossible burger to foodservice restaurant chains and retail stores.

Kellogg Co.

Kellogg Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: US Snacks, US Morning Foods, US Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and APAC. The company offers a wide range of plant-based burger patties through its brand Morningstar Farms.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Plant-based Burger Patties Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Offline
  • Online

Plant-based Burger Patties Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Packaged Burgers Market – Global Packaged Burgers Market by product (frozen burgers, chilled burgers, and fresh burgers) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
