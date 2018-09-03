Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Plastic Foams Market 2018-2022 - Growing Focus on Development of Sustainable Products & Rising Popularity of Ceramic Foams & Green Building - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 04:53pm CEST

The "Global Plastic Foams Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic foams market to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Plastic Foams Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Plastic foams are synthetic resins converted into a sponge-like mass which can have a closed- or open-cell structure. They can be either flexible or rigid and are used for a variety of applications, such as cushioning materials, thermal insulation, sponges, and panels for buildings.

One trend in the market is growing focus on development of sustainable products. There is a growing focus on the development of sustainable foams due to rising concerns about the use of plastic and its hazards on the environment.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of e-commerce market. Rising urbanization and growing disposable income of consumers directly impact the retail sector, which is experiencing an expansion of well-organized retail spaces, especially e-commerce.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in prices of crude oil. Plastic is derived from crude oil, and any volatility in the prices of the raw material affects the manufacturing of plastic foam, which is basically composed of plastic. To increase profits for oil companies, members of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are announcing cutbacks to increase the demand and ultimately crude oil price.

Key vendors

  • BASF
  • Borealis
  • DowDuPont
  • Sealed Air
  • Total

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022P

ART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Polyurethane foam
  • Polystyrene foam
  • Others

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Building and construction
  • Packaging
  • Automotive
  • Furniture and bedding
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by region

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing focus on development of sustainable products
  • Rising popularity of ceramic foams
  • Rising popularity of green building

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hg3dxl/global_plastic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:23pBAYER : Welcomes Brazil Court Ruling on Glyphosate-Based Herbicides
DJ
05:22pAK ALROSA : Kharyskhal children’s center funded by ALROSA opens in Mirny
PU
05:22pMPI MEDICAL PROGNOSIS INSTITUTE A/S : 2018 September, 03 Oncology Venture AS buyes 5% points Dovitinib ownership from Sass & Larsen and prolong buy back option on 30% Read more
PU
05:22pMANCHESTER UNITED : Lukaku scores 2 in Manchester United win, Rashford carded for headbutt
AQ
05:21pKWAN ON : Poll results of the 2018 annual general meeting held on 3 september 2018
PU
05:21pALLEGATO 3F AGOSTO 2018_03/09/2018 ORE 17 : 02 del 03-09-2018 ore 17:09
PU
05:21pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05:21pJD COM : Chinese billionaire denies wrongdoing in sex misconduct arrest, lawyers say
AQ
05:21pCEGEREAL, THE FRENCH CORE OFFICE REIT : Publication of the 2018 half-year financial report
GL
05:21pGLOBAL PODIATRY LASERS MARKET 2018-2022 : Profiles for Major Players - Aerolase, Fotona, Intros Medical Laser, Sciton, and Theralase Technologies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO returns to China after arrest in U.S. sexual misconduct case
2CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
5UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.