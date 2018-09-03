Global Plastic Foams Market 2018-2022 - Growing Focus on Development of Sustainable Products & Rising Popularity of Ceramic Foams & Green Building - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Plastic Foams Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic foams market to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Plastic Foams Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Plastic foams are synthetic resins converted into a sponge-like mass which can have a closed- or open-cell structure. They can be either flexible or rigid and are used for a variety of applications, such as cushioning materials, thermal insulation, sponges, and panels for buildings.

One trend in the market is growing focus on development of sustainable products. There is a growing focus on the development of sustainable foams due to rising concerns about the use of plastic and its hazards on the environment.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of e-commerce market. Rising urbanization and growing disposable income of consumers directly impact the retail sector, which is experiencing an expansion of well-organized retail spaces, especially e-commerce.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in prices of crude oil. Plastic is derived from crude oil, and any volatility in the prices of the raw material affects the manufacturing of plastic foam, which is basically composed of plastic. To increase profits for oil companies, members of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are announcing cutbacks to increase the demand and ultimately crude oil price.

Key vendors

BASF

Borealis

DowDuPont

Sealed Air

Total

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022P

ART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Polyurethane foam

Polystyrene foam

Others

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Building and construction

Packaging



Automotive

Furniture and bedding

Others

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by region

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing focus on development of sustainable products

Rising popularity of ceramic foams

Rising popularity of green building

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hg3dxl/global_plastic?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005211/en/