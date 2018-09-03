Global Plastic Foams Market 2018-2022 - Growing Focus on Development of Sustainable Products & Rising Popularity of Ceramic Foams & Green Building - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global plastic foams market to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the
period 2018-2022.
Global Plastic Foams Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an
in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report
covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming
years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
Plastic foams are synthetic resins converted into a sponge-like mass
which can have a closed- or open-cell structure. They can be either
flexible or rigid and are used for a variety of applications, such as
cushioning materials, thermal insulation, sponges, and panels for
buildings.
One trend in the market is growing focus on development of sustainable
products. There is a growing focus on the development of sustainable
foams due to rising concerns about the use of plastic and its hazards on
the environment.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of
e-commerce market. Rising urbanization and growing disposable income of
consumers directly impact the retail sector, which is experiencing an
expansion of well-organized retail spaces, especially e-commerce.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is
volatility in prices of crude oil. Plastic is derived from crude oil,
and any volatility in the prices of the raw material affects the
manufacturing of plastic foam, which is basically composed of plastic.
To increase profits for oil companies, members of Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries are announcing cutbacks to increase the
demand and ultimately crude oil price.
Key vendors
-
BASF
-
Borealis
-
DowDuPont
-
Sealed Air
-
Total
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022P
ART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
-
Polyurethane foam
-
Polystyrene foam
-
Others
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
-
Building and construction
-
Packaging
-
Automotive
-
Furniture and bedding
-
Others
-
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by region
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
-
Growing focus on development of sustainable products
-
Rising popularity of ceramic foams
-
Rising popularity of green building
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
