Global Plastic Foams Market 2018-2022 | Rising Popularity of Ceramic Foams | Technavio

The global plastic foams market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growth of the e-commerce market. The rising urbanization and growing disposable income of consumers directly impact the retail sector, which is experiencing an expansion of well-organized retail spaces, especially e-commerce. The e-commerce industry is growing at a rapid pace in most regions owing to the growing penetration of internet and mobile devices. E-commerce has led to an increased need for protective packaging, such as foams, to safely deliver goods to consumers.

This market research report on the global plastic foams market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising popularity of ceramic foams as one of the key emerging trends in the global plastic foams market:

Global plastic foams market: Rising popularity of ceramic foams

Ceramic foams are inorganic and non-metallic materials made of oxide and non-oxide ceramic materials. Usually, these are formed by immersing open-cell polymer foams in ceramic slurries and subsequent firing in kilns. These foams are porous materials and can be of open, closed, or partially opened porosity.

“Numerous ceramic materials, such as silica oxide, silicon carbide, aluminum oxide, graphite-based ceramic foams, magnesium oxide, and other alloys, can be used to manufacture ceramic foams based on the properties required for specific applications,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global plastic foams market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global plastic foams market by end-user (building and construction, packaging, automotive, and furniture and bedding).

The building and construction segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 56% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

