Global Plastic Food Container Market 2017-2018 to 2026: CAGR to Grow at 6.3% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Plastic Food Container - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Plastic Food Container Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Factors such as growing disposable incomes especially from developing countries, increasing demand for packaged and processed foods, increasing demand for organized retailing coming up with modern technologies in packaging are some of the factors fuelling the market. In addition, increasing demand for fixed plastic packaging is one of the major opportunities during the forecast period.

By product, the demand for plastic food container for meat products is growing rapidly due to the emergence of robust and non-deformable plastic containers in various shapes and sizes; the demand for these disposable food containers is increasing for the storage and transportation of delicate food products such as meats, cold cuts, and sausages.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing regions for plastic food container and the factors favouring the growth of this region growing population, increased industrialization, and infrastructural development.

Scope

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Plastic Food Container Market, By Application

6 Global Plastic Food Container Market, By Geography

7 Key Developments

8 Company Profiling

Berry Plastics

Silgan Holdings

Amcor

Saint-Gobain

Bemis

Greiner Packaging International

DS Smith

Serioplast

Sealed Air

Plastipak

RPC

Pactiv

Coveris

Linpac

Graham Packaging

Winpak

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bqg573/global_plastic?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005543/en/