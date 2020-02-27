Global Plastic Pallets Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Brambles Ltd. and Bulk-Flow LLC | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global plastic pallets market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by 107.26 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This market is driven by the benefits associated with the use of plastic pallets. In addition, the use of RFID tags for tracking plastic pallets is expected to boost the growth of the plastic pallets market.

End-users prefer plastic pallets over wooden or metal pallets because the light weight of plastic pallets facilitates easier transportation and significantly lowers shipping costs. Also, plastic pallets do not break or develop cracks and are safer to handle as they do not have sharp edges and can accommodate various types of goods. Moreover, plastic pallets offer better space efficiency when they are stacked. Many such benefits offered by plastic pallets are crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Plastic Pallet Market Companies:

Brambles Ltd.

Brambles Ltd. operates its business across segments such as CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, and CHEP Asia-Pacific. The company offers plastic pallets in various dimensions. It also offers plastic pallets made from recycled HDPE.

Bulk-Flow LLC

Bulk-Flow LLC operates its business in various segments such as Bulk handling equipment, Container liners, Debusting equipment, Flexible intermediate bulk container, Pallets, Palletizing adhesive systems, Paper sacks, Recycling, and Specialty container lines. The company offers disposable plastic pallets for super-sacks and finished products.

DIC Corp.

DIC Corp. operates its business through segments such as Fine chemicals, Polymers, compounds, and Application materials. The company offers plastic pallets in various series, such as Super Lightweight, Heavy Duty, Standard, and EX-Pack Series.

Greif Inc.

Greif Inc. operates its business across various segments such as Rigid industrial and packaging services, Paper packaging and services, Flexible packaging and services, and Land management. The company offers a wide range of plastic pallets for various end-user industries.

Groupe PGS

Groupe PGS operates its business across various segments such as Wood pallets, Caisses palettes, Big bags, Metal division, Molded pallets, Plastic pallets, Carton pallets, Compactors, and Mulch color. The company offers a wide range of plastic pallets for end-user industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.

Plastic Pallets Material Outlook (Growth, Units, Million, 2020 - 2024)

HDPE

PP

Plastic Pallets Regional Outlook (Growth, Units, Million, 2020 – 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

