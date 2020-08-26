Global Playout Automation Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024| Rising Need for Multilingual Playout to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global playout automation market size and it is poised to grow by USD 1.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
The playout automation market by international broadcasters led the market share in 2019.
What are the major trends in the market?
The technological evolution is one of the key playout automation market trends.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period
Who are the top players in the market?
Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Belden Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., Harmonic Inc., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants.
What are the key market drivers?
The rising need for multilingual playout is one of the key drivers for the playout automation market growth.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Belden Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., Harmonic Inc., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Playout Automation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Playout Automation Market is segmented as below:
End-user
International Broadcasters
National Broadcasters
Geography
North America
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
Genre
Sports
News
Entertainment
Cartoon And Learning
Lifestyle And Knowledge
Playout Automation Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The playout automation market report covers the following areas:
Playout Automation Market Size
Playout Automation Market Trends
Playout Automation Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies scope for the technological evolution in global market as one of the prime reasons driving the Playout Automation Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Playout Automation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist playout automation market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the playout automation market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the playout automation market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of playout automation market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by end-user
International broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
National broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by end-user
Market Segmentation by Genre
Market segments
Comparison by Genre
Sports - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
News - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Cartoon and learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Lifestyle and knowledge - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Genre
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Avid Technology Inc.
Avmeda LLC
Belden Inc.
Cinegy LLC
Dalet SA
Evertz Technologies Ltd.
Harmonic Inc.
NVerzion Inc.
Pebble Beach Systems Group plc
Sony Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
