Global Playout Automation Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024| Rising Need for Multilingual Playout to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global playout automation market size and it is poised to grow by USD 1.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The playout automation market by international broadcasters led the market share in 2019.

The technological evolution is one of the key playout automation market trends.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period

Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Belden Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., Harmonic Inc., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants.

The rising need for multilingual playout is one of the key drivers for the playout automation market growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Belden Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., Harmonic Inc., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Playout Automation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Playout Automation Market is segmented as below:

End-user International Broadcasters National Broadcasters

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA

Genre Sports News Entertainment Cartoon And Learning Lifestyle And Knowledge



Playout Automation Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The playout automation market report covers the following areas:

Playout Automation Market Size

Playout Automation Market Trends

Playout Automation Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies scope for the technological evolution in global market as one of the prime reasons driving the Playout Automation Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Playout Automation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist playout automation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the playout automation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the playout automation market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of playout automation market, vendors

