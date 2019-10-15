Global Pocket Lighter Market 2019-2023 | Rising Popularity of Pocket Lighter Accessories to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global pocket lighter market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Vendors in the market are offering a wide range of pocket lighters to meet the growing demand from end-users. Some of the popular products offered by vendors include reusable lighters, stormproof torch lighters, and floating lighters. Several vendors are offering specialty products such as light capsule lighters, waterproof and refillable lighters for various applications. For example, waterproof lighters are best suited for wet and moist conditions. The availability of such a wide range of pocket lighters is one of the key factors driving market growth.

As per Technavio, the rising popularity of pocket lighter accessories will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Pocket Lighter Market: Rising Popularity of Pocket Lighter Accessories

Consumers are exhibiting a higher preference for pocket lighters that comprise multi-tools such as bottle openers, knives, scissors, and screwdrivers. These accessories come in handy in various activities such as fishing, camping, barbeque, and outdoor survival camps. With growing popularity of pocket lighters in adventure tourism, there is also an increase in demand for lighter sleeves. This is encouraging vendors in the market to increase their focus on the development of value-added products such as lighter sleeves. The rising popularity of pocket lighter accessories is one of the key trends that will boost the growth of the global pocket lighter market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the rising popularity of pocket lighter accessories, increasing online presence of branded pocket lighters along with personalization and virtual customization are some other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Pocket Lighter Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global pocket lighter market by product (flint pocket lighters and electronic pocket lighters) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the rapid penetration of branded pocket lighters through e-commerce websites.

