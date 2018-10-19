Log in
Global Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Systems Market 2018-2022 | Emergence of Smart POC Tele-ultrasound Systems to Boost Demand | Technavio

10/19/2018 | 04:05pm CEST

The global point-of-care ultrasound systems market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005345/en/

Technavio predicts the global point-of-care ultrasound systems market to post a CAGR of close to 9% ...

Technavio predicts the global point-of-care ultrasound systems market to post a CAGR of close to 9% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is awareness programs by organizations and vendors. Vendors and associations are increasing the awareness about POC ultrasound devices because of their wide applications and usability in emergency situations and remote locations. They are organizing awareness programs and events. They are also educating professionals and people through courses and providing support material in the form of guides and online applications. For instance, SPOCUS, which is the Society of Point of Care Ultrasound, is a non-profit organization. Its objective is to promote and increase the use of clinical ultrasound and educate professionals from all specialties.

This market research report on the global point-of-care ultrasound systems market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of smart POC tele-ultrasound systems as one of the key emerging trends in the global point-of-care ultrasound systems market:

Global point-of-care ultrasound systems market: Emergence of smart POC tele-ultrasound systems

Vendors have come up with handheld smart POC ultrasound systems, which are application-based systems that provide high image quality. They help in sharing images and videos via e-mail or shared networks. Application-based systems provide advantages in terms of real-time updates for POC ultrasound systems and online support.

“In 2015, Koninklijke Philips launched Lumify, which is a handheld smart POC ultrasound system. In March 2018, Koninklijke Philips made Lumify the industry’s first tele-integrated ultrasound system. To achieve this, Koninklijke Philips integrated the Reacts platform from Innovative Imaging Technologies into its Lumify system to enable remote collaboration and provide virtual training. This innovation connects clinics across the globe in real time,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research.

Global point-of-care ultrasound systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global point-of-care ultrasound systems market by-products (cart/trolley-based ultrasound systems and handheld ultrasound systems) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of 42%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
