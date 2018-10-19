Global Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Systems Market 2018-2022 | Emergence of Smart POC Tele-ultrasound Systems to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global point-of-care ultrasound systems market 2018-2022 is expected
to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to
the latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005345/en/
Technavio predicts the global point-of-care ultrasound systems market to post a CAGR of close to 9% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is awareness programs by
organizations and vendors. Vendors and associations are increasing the
awareness about POC ultrasound devices because of their wide
applications and usability in emergency situations and remote locations.
They are organizing awareness programs and events. They are also
educating professionals and people through courses and providing support
material in the form of guides and online applications. For instance,
SPOCUS, which is the Society of Point of Care Ultrasound, is a
non-profit organization. Its objective is to promote and increase the
use of clinical ultrasound and educate professionals from all
specialties.
This market research report on the global
point-of-care ultrasound systems market 2018-2022 also provides
an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of smart POC
tele-ultrasound systems as one of the key emerging trends in the global
point-of-care ultrasound systems market:
Global point-of-care ultrasound systems market:
Emergence of smart POC tele-ultrasound systems
Vendors have come up with handheld smart POC ultrasound systems, which
are application-based systems that provide high image quality. They help
in sharing images and videos via e-mail or shared networks.
Application-based systems provide advantages in terms of real-time
updates for POC ultrasound systems and online support.
“In 2015, Koninklijke Philips launched Lumify, which is a handheld
smart POC ultrasound system. In March 2018, Koninklijke Philips made
Lumify the industry’s first tele-integrated ultrasound system. To
achieve this, Koninklijke Philips integrated the Reacts platform from
Innovative Imaging Technologies into its Lumify system to enable remote
collaboration and provide virtual training. This innovation connects
clinics across the globe in real time,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research.
Global point-of-care ultrasound systems market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global point-of-care ultrasound
systems market by-products (cart/trolley-based ultrasound systems and
handheld ultrasound systems) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and
the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of 42%, followed
by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to
dominate the market during the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005345/en/