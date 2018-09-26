Global Police and Military Simulation Training Market 2018-2022 | Demand for Cost-optimization to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global police and military simulation training market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is cost effective virtual training. Realtime training is expensive and involves many additional costs, whereas virtual training is highly cost-effective. This feature of virtual or synthetic training is the primary driver for the growth of the global police and military simulation training market. Virtual training also minimizes the risks associated with real-time training, with respect to both personnel as well as equipment or devices involved. These positive attributes have forced the defense agencies to shift their focus on simulation and synthetic training methodology.

This market research report on the global police and military simulation training market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights 3D simulation provisions for training as one of the key emerging trends in the global police and military simulation training market:

Global police and military simulation training market: 3D simulation provisions for training

3D simulation training covers training areas such as basic take-off and landing, in-flight operations, and problem resolution protocols. This type of simulation model uses real-time data from previously generated flights and provides real-time situational awareness. It offers a fully functional 3D virtual environment in which the aircraft is operational and will feature all the necessary details such as natural terrain, lighting conditions, photo textures, urban areas, roads, railroad network, airports, and real geological features and terrain database. The operator will also receive provisions of real-time videos to provide payload output both in infrared and visual modes. The video displayed is linked to the actual video station in order to provide real-world experience.

“Apart from 3D simulation provisions for training, Education via STE is another trending factor that is driving the growth of the market. STE can replicate complex operating environments and enables training and team building in complex scenarios like megacities which are critical to adapt. STE works as a single system to emphasize the cognitive, physical, and social elements and enhances live training via integrating augmented reality using cloud technologies and geospatial databases. This system also helps in providing a common objective picture to the commander and enables mission operation among military divisions,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT professional services.

Global police and military simulation training market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global police and military simulation training market by product (flight, maritime, combat) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 40%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to post the highest incremental growth followed by the APAC region.

