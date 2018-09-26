Global Police and Military Simulation Training Market 2018-2022 | Demand for Cost-optimization to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global police and military simulation training market is expected to
post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005901/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global police and military simulation training market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is cost effective virtual
training. Realtime training is expensive and involves many additional
costs, whereas virtual training is highly cost-effective. This feature
of virtual or synthetic training is the primary driver for the growth of
the global police and military simulation training market. Virtual
training also minimizes the risks associated with real-time training,
with respect to both personnel as well as equipment or devices involved.
These positive attributes have forced the defense agencies to shift
their focus on simulation and synthetic training methodology.
This market research report on the global
police and military simulation training market 2018-2022 also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights 3D simulation provisions for
training as one of the key emerging trends in the global police and
military simulation training market:
Global police and military simulation training
market: 3D simulation provisions for training
3D simulation training covers training areas such as basic take-off and
landing, in-flight operations, and problem resolution protocols. This
type of simulation model uses real-time data from previously generated
flights and provides real-time situational awareness. It offers a fully
functional 3D virtual environment in which the aircraft is operational
and will feature all the necessary details such as natural terrain,
lighting conditions, photo textures, urban areas, roads, railroad
network, airports, and real geological features and terrain database.
The operator will also receive provisions of real-time videos to provide
payload output both in infrared and visual modes. The video displayed is
linked to the actual video station in order to provide real-world
experience.
“Apart from 3D simulation provisions for training, Education via STE
is another trending factor that is driving the growth of the market. STE
can replicate complex operating environments and enables training and
team building in complex scenarios like megacities which are critical to
adapt. STE works as a single system to emphasize the cognitive,
physical, and social elements and enhances live training via integrating
augmented reality using cloud technologies and geospatial databases.
This system also helps in providing a common objective picture to the
commander and enables mission operation among military divisions,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT professional services.
Global police and military simulation training
market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global police and military
simulation training market by product (flight, maritime, combat) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 40%,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the EMEA region is expected to post the highest incremental
growth followed by the APAC region.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005901/en/