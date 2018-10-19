Global Polio Vaccines Market 2018-2022| 18% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

Technavio
Ensuring vaccination in conflict zones and countries with weak health
systems is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global
polio vaccines market 2018-2022. While polio eradication has
been a global initiative, some conflict zones still have the prevalence
of the disease, as providing vaccination to those places is challenging.
Communication and community engagement can play a key element for the
successful delivery of vaccines in these countries with poor health
systems. In such countries, house to house polio and other routine
immunization programs would prove beneficial in improving immunization
coverage.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global polio vaccines market is the immunization
drives by WHO and governments:
Global polio vaccines market: Immunization
drives by WHO and governments
Immunization drives organized by the WHO and other government bodies for
the eradication of polio are being conducted annually. For instance, the
Universal Immunization Program (UIP) was launched by the Government of
India to provide vaccines against polio and other diseases.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious
and rare diseases, “Mission Indradhanush, an immunization program of
the Government of India, aims to cover all children who are not
vaccinated to protect them against vaccine-preventable diseases. The
program provides free vaccines against life-threatening diseases such as
polio, tetanus, and other diseases.”
Global polio vaccines market: Segmentation
analysis
The global polio vaccines market research report provides market
segmentation by vaccine type (OPV and IPV) and by region (the Americas,
EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent
factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities,
trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for more than 57% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Factors
such as immunization drives by the government bodies, the increase in
funding for polio vaccine supply, and innovation in delivery systems of
vaccine drive market growth in the Americas.
