Global Polio Vaccines Market 2018-2022| 18% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

10/19/2018 | 05:32pm CEST

Technavio analysts forecast the global polio vaccines market to grow at a CAGR of close to 18% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005374/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global polio vaccines market to grow at a CAGR of close to 18% by 20 ...

Technavio analysts forecast the global polio vaccines market to grow at a CAGR of close to 18% by 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ensuring vaccination in conflict zones and countries with weak health systems is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global polio vaccines market 2018-2022. While polio eradication has been a global initiative, some conflict zones still have the prevalence of the disease, as providing vaccination to those places is challenging. Communication and community engagement can play a key element for the successful delivery of vaccines in these countries with poor health systems. In such countries, house to house polio and other routine immunization programs would prove beneficial in improving immunization coverage.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global polio vaccines market is the immunization drives by WHO and governments:

Global polio vaccines market: Immunization drives by WHO and governments

Immunization drives organized by the WHO and other government bodies for the eradication of polio are being conducted annually. For instance, the Universal Immunization Program (UIP) was launched by the Government of India to provide vaccines against polio and other diseases.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, “Mission Indradhanush, an immunization program of the Government of India, aims to cover all children who are not vaccinated to protect them against vaccine-preventable diseases. The program provides free vaccines against life-threatening diseases such as polio, tetanus, and other diseases.”

Global polio vaccines market: Segmentation analysis

The global polio vaccines market research report provides market segmentation by vaccine type (OPV and IPV) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 57% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Factors such as immunization drives by the government bodies, the increase in funding for polio vaccine supply, and innovation in delivery systems of vaccine drive market growth in the Americas.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
