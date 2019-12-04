Log in
Global Polyester Straps Market 2019-2023 | 15% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

0
12/04/2019 | 10:31pm EST

The polyester straps market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005709/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global polyester straps market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global polyester straps market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Polyester straps are extensively being used for packaging various paper and printing products such as writing and printing paper, tissue papers, coated papers, and specialty papers. This is mainly because polyester straps are lightweight and resistant to corrosion, and they ensure safe transportation and storage. The consumption of tissue paper is increasingly owing to the growing focus on hygiene. Further, the demand for printing and writing papers that are used for magazines, books, stationery, newspapers, and catalog printing is also increasing considerably, as is the consumption of tissue paper due to the growing focus on hygiene. Thus, the growth in the paper and printing industry will fuel the demand for polyester straps during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30940

As per Technavio, the growth of the e-commerce sector will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Polyester Straps Market: Growth of the E-Commerce Sector

The global e-commerce market is growing at a rapid pace with an increasing number of consumers switching from traditional shopping methods to online shopping. Online retailers use different types of corrugated boxes based on the products being transported to ensure the safety of the products. Polyester straps are commonly used to bind corrugated boxes to secure them and eliminate the risk of spillage. With effective packaging becoming one of the key business requirements in the e-commerce sector, the polyester straps market will grow considerably during the forecast period.

“Other factors such as the emergence of bioplastics, and the high growth potential in emerging economies will have a significant impact on the growth of the polyester straps market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Polyester Straps Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the polyester straps market by grade (machine grade and hand grade) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the polyester straps market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the polyester straps market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the increasing industrialization, and strong demand for polyester straps from industries such as paper and printing, and metal and steel.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
