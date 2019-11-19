Log in
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market 2019-2023 | Sustainable Production of PHA to Boost Growth | Technavio

11/19/2019 | 03:01pm EST

The global polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global polyhydroxyalkanoate market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate is biodegradable in nature, which makes it best suited for various biomedical applications. It is widely used in the manufacture of biomedical products such as sutures, suture fasteners, meniscus repair devices, and others. The global rise in the geriatric population has significantly increased the use of such devices. This has subsequently increased the demand for PHA in biomedical applications, which is driving the growth of the global polyhydroxyalkanoate market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31762

As per Technavio, the sustainable production of PHA will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market: Sustainable Production of PHA

Growing focus on sustainability and government regulations on the use of plastics are providing significant growth opportunities for market vendors. Rising use of biodegradable films for compostable waste bags, catering products, film packaging, and rigid packaging has increased the demand for PHA in packaging applications. PHA is also used to manufacture lightweight components in the automotive industry. It is considered as a replacement for polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Thus, the use of PHAs to manufacture sustainable products is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

“Increasing preference for eco-friendly packaging and increasing investments in R&D activities will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global polyhydroxyalkanoate market by type (copolymerized PHA and linear PHA), application (packaging, biomedical, food service, agriculture, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increasing demand for packaging materials from the e-commerce industry.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
