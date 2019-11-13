Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Polysomnography Devices Market 2019-2023 - Evolving Opportunities With Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. and Compumedics | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 11:01pm EST

The global polysomnography devices market size will grow by USD 117.65 million during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by end-users (hospitals, sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories, ASCs, and homecare) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005818/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global polysomnography devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global polysomnography devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market @ Request for Free Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The global polysomnography devices market has 17 major vendors as market participants. Pure play and category-specific vendors are focused on a relatively lower number of markets as compared to the diversified and industry-specific vendors that have a wider focus across markets.

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Natus Medical Inc., Neurosoft, Neurovirtual, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., SOMNOmedics GmbH, and Vyaire Medical Inc. are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market. While MEDATEC Medical Data Technology Sprl, Medicom MTD Ltd., NCC Medical Co. Ltd., and Nox Medical hold a favorable position in the global market.

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. is a leading vendor in the polysomnography devices market sphere. The company’s newest product offerings include:

  • Sapphire PSG: It is a complete sleep system with 22 channels and the latest wireless hardware. The polysomnography device features Crystal PSG software and is suitable for attended, unattended, and remotely attended sleep diagnosis.
  • SleepView HSAT equipment: On September 2018, Cleveland Medical Devices announced a major update to its web-based scoring and reporting software for SleepView HSAT equipment.

Get A Free Sample Analysis from the Polysomnography Devices Market

Compumedics is another leading vendor in the polysomnography devices market sphere. In line with the global polysomnography devices market, the company’s newest product offerings include:

  • Somté PSG: It is a full polysomnography system, ideal for attended in-lab, in-home, and optimized ambulatory settings.
  • Grael PSG: It is a polysomnography system with a subset of channels for sleep studies.
  • Siesta 802: It is a multi-functional, wireless, ambulatory recording device.
  • Grael 4K PSG:EEG: It is one of the most technologically advanced polysomnography amplifiers made by the company. It is the first 4K HD, dual-platform, PSG:EEG amplifier in the world.

Koninklijke Philips NV is also a leading vendor in the polysomnography devices market. In line with the global polysomnography devices market, the company’s newest product offerings include:

  • Alice 6 LDxS PSG Sleep System: It is a premium polysomnography sleep system featuring Sleepware G3 software Somnolyzer.
  • Alice 6 LDx: It is an easy-to-understand and full-featured diagnostic sleep system.
  • Alice PDx: It is a portable diagnostic recorder for OSA screening, follow-up, and diagnostics in sleep disorder studies and polysomnography.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ASCs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Homecare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advances in polysomnography devices
  • Increasing adoption of home healthcare and telemedicine by patients
  • Immense growth opportunities in emerging markets

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.
  • Compumedics Ltd.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Natus Medical Inc.
  • Neurosoft
  • Neurovirtual
  • Nihon Kohden Corp.
  • ResMed Inc.
  • SOMNOmedics GmbH
  • Vyaire Medical Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/polysomnography-devices-market-industry-analysis

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, pharmaceutical and more Healthcare industries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:01aEMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL) PUBLISHES INTERIM REPORT Q2, JULY-SEPTEMBER 2019 : Operational ebit increased 133% to sek 241 million
AQ
12:01aIsracann Biosciences Hires Expert Consultancy LinC to Steer Israeli Cannabis Project
GL
11/13HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : One of China's richest men named in Hikvision securities probe
RE
11/13SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worries
RE
11/13New BHP CEO Henry to drive efficiencies, focus on social license
RE
11/13SHAHTAJ TEXTILEXD : Credit of Final Cash Dividend of Shahtaj Textile Limited
AQ
11/13UNITED BANK : Credit of Interim Cash Dividend of United Bank Limited
AQ
11/13FEROZSONS LAB : Credit of Final Cash Dividend of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited
AQ
11/13OIL & GAS DEV XD : Credit of Final Cash Dividend of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited
AQ
11/13SHEZAN INTER : Credit of Final Cash Dividend of Shezan International Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HP INC. : HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend
2JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway CEO says does not want to overpay in $5.5 billion Just Eat bid
3Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Royal Mail wins bid to block Christmas strikes
5NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan confirms merger talks with Line, shares jump
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group