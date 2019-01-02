Global Portable and Inflatable Swimming Pool Market 2018-2022| Increasing Consumer Preference for Convenience, Flexibility, and Portability Impacting Market Growth| Technavio

The global portable and inflatable swimming pool market 2018-2022 is
expected to post a CAGR of close to 13% during the forecast period,
according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005289/en/
Technavio predicts the global portable and inflatable swimming pool market to post a CAGR of close to 13% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing consumer
preference for convenience, flexibility, and portability. Dense
population concentrations in urban cities have pushed up real estate
prices over the last decade. This has led to a substantial reduction in
the availability of space to construct homes. Space utilization is one
of the significant space management concerns in recent times, which
includes effective management of residential physical space inventory.
Consumers in the residential sector show an inclination toward the
adoption of innovative space management solutions. This includes the use
of potable and inflatable swimming pools to utilize space inventory
effectively. Portable and inflatable swimming pools are appropriate
solutions to space management issues. This is because they eliminate the
need for permanent space consumption.
This market research report on the global
portable and inflatable swimming pool market 2018-2022 also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the swimming being made mandatory
for children in schools as one of the key emerging trends in the global
portable and inflatable swimming pool market:
Global portable and inflatable swimming pool
market: Swimming being made mandatory for children in schools
Swimming on a frequent basis can help maintain in a good physical and
mental health. It helps to burn calories, slows down aging, and builds
muscle strength and endurance. It also helps to maintain cardiovascular
fitness and enhance metabolism. It reduces stress, improves flexibility,
and has numerous other benefits, therefore swimming is made mandatory
for children in schools.
“School across the developing economies are mandating swimming as a
major part of the physical education curriculum to empower children with
the swimming skills. The Chinese Tsinghua university has made swimming
test compulsory before students graduate. Hence, these factors are
expected to persuade parents to purchase portable and inflatable
swimming pools to make their children learn and practice swimming at the
earliest possible age. This is expected to trigger the sales of portable
and inflatable swimming pools during the forecast period.,” says a
senior analyst at Technavio.
Global portable and inflatable swimming pool
market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global portable and inflatable
swimming pool market by distribution channel (offline and online) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than
45%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the
Americas can be attributed to the increasing consumer preference for
convenience, flexibility, and portability and affordable options to
permanent swimming pools.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005289/en/