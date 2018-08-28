Log in
Global Poultry-Keeping Machine Market 2017-2018 to 2026: Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 54.3% to Enable the Market to Reach $389.8 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/28/2018 | 12:55pm CEST

The "Poultry-Keeping Machine - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $7,824.76 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $389,791.05 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 54.3% from 2017 to 2026.

Increasing demand for affordable & protein rich products, rising in consumption of poultry meat, growing number of poultry farms across the world are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, outbreak of bird diseases and stringent regulations & duties associated with the import of poultry products are hindering the market growth.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Increasing commercial poultry plant and rising demand for poultry keeping machinery are expected to produce profitable opportunities for manufacturers in this region.

Machinery Types Covered

  • Broiler Harvesting and Slaughtering
  • Residue and Waste Management
  • Drinking
  • Climate Control
  • Hatchery, Breeding and Management
  • Other Machinery Types

End-users Covered

  • Farm
  • Poultry Factory

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Poultry-Keeping Machine Market, By Machinery Type

6 Global Poultry-Keeping Machine Market, By End-user

7 Global Poultry-Keeping Machine Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

  • Facco
  • Ziggity
  • Plasson
  • Kishore Farm Equipment
  • A.P. Poultry Equipments
  • Tecno
  • Big Dutchman
  • Valco
  • Valli
  • Petersime
  • Surehatch
  • Qingdao Superherdsman Machinery
  • Henan Jinfeng Poultry Equipment
  • Onelye HK Group Limited
  • TEXHA
  • Kishore Farm Equipment
  • ChoreTime
  • Lubing
  • Salmet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sfkmv7/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
