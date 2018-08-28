Global Poultry-Keeping Machine Market 2017-2018 to 2026: Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 54.3% to Enable the Market to Reach $389.8 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Poultry-Keeping
Machine - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market accounted for $7,824.76 million in
2017 and is expected to reach $389,791.05 million by 2026 growing at a
CAGR of 54.3% from 2017 to 2026.
Increasing demand for affordable & protein rich products, rising in
consumption of poultry meat, growing number of poultry farms across the
world are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However,
outbreak of bird diseases and stringent regulations & duties associated
with the import of poultry products are hindering the market growth.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant
growth in the market during the forecast period. Increasing commercial
poultry plant and rising demand for poultry keeping machinery are
expected to produce profitable opportunities for manufacturers in this
region.
Machinery Types Covered
-
Broiler Harvesting and Slaughtering
-
Residue and Waste Management
-
Drinking
-
Climate Control
-
Hatchery, Breeding and Management
-
Other Machinery Types
End-users Covered
-
Facco
-
Ziggity
-
Plasson
-
Kishore Farm Equipment
-
A.P. Poultry Equipments
-
Tecno
-
Big Dutchman
-
Valco
-
Valli
-
Petersime
-
Surehatch
-
Qingdao Superherdsman Machinery
-
Henan Jinfeng Poultry Equipment
-
Onelye HK Group Limited
-
TEXHA
-
Kishore Farm Equipment
-
ChoreTime
-
Lubing
-
Salmet
