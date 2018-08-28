Global Poultry-Keeping Machine Market 2017-2018 to 2026: Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 54.3% to Enable the Market to Reach $389.8 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Poultry-Keeping Machine - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $7,824.76 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $389,791.05 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 54.3% from 2017 to 2026.

Increasing demand for affordable & protein rich products, rising in consumption of poultry meat, growing number of poultry farms across the world are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, outbreak of bird diseases and stringent regulations & duties associated with the import of poultry products are hindering the market growth.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Increasing commercial poultry plant and rising demand for poultry keeping machinery are expected to produce profitable opportunities for manufacturers in this region.

Machinery Types Covered

Broiler Harvesting and Slaughtering

Residue and Waste Management

Drinking

Climate Control

Hatchery, Breeding and Management

Other Machinery Types

End-users Covered

Farm

Poultry Factory

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Poultry-Keeping Machine Market, By Machinery Type

6 Global Poultry-Keeping Machine Market, By End-user

7 Global Poultry-Keeping Machine Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

Facco

Ziggity

Plasson

A.P. Poultry Equipments

Tecno

Big Dutchman

Valco

Valli

Petersime

Surehatch

Qingdao Superherdsman Machinery

Henan Jinfeng Poultry Equipment

Onelye HK Group Limited

TEXHA

Kishore Farm Equipment

ChoreTime

Lubing

Salmet

