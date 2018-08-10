Global Powder Coatings Market: Materials, Technologies and Applications to 2023

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Coatings: Materials, Technologies and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the powder coating industry on a global basis, including manufacturing capabilities and regional markets. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of powder coatings.



Market drivers within the industry are identified. The quantity and value of various powders and parts shipments are projected from 2016 to 2017, and then over a five-year period from 2017 to 2022. Technological issues and trends are projected, and other influential factors are discussed.



The report identifies major manufacturers of powder metal and other related materials, such as ceramics and nanopowders, special alloys and metal matrix composites. It also includes companies that make parts and components for automotive products, industrial and tooling equipment, recreation and hobby items, appliances, business machines and other products.



The report includes:

40 data tables and 50 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for powder coatings technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

A look at the current state of the powder coating technologies market, existing platforms and products, and detailed analyses of the competitive environment, including new and potential venues for novel technologies and approaches

Insight into the key types of powder coatings used by six major industry groups

Analyses of powder coating technologies and future trends, along with the global industry structure, including leading powder coating manufacturers, application equipment makers, and independent coaters

Companies Profiled



Akzo Nobel N.V.

American Powder Coatings

Anderson Development Co.

Asg Group

Axalta Powder Coating Systems

Basf Coatings Gmbh

Basf SE

Belco Industries, Inc.

Bethel Engineering

Cardinal Paints

Cincinnati Industrial Machinery

Col-Met Engineered Finishing Solutions

Covestro Ag

Custom Powders Bv

Deimco Finishing Equipment Inc.

Dowdupont, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Corp.

Gema Usa Inc.

George Koch Sons Llc

Guangzhou Kinte Powder Coating Co.

Huntsman Advanced Materials

Jamestown Coating Technologies

Jotun A/S

MCL Group

Midwest Finishing Systems

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Nordson Corp.

Pioneer Powder

Powdertech Surface Science

PPG Industrial Coatings

Spraylat Corp.

The Sherwin Williams Company

Tiger Drylac U.S.A.

Valspar Corp.

Vitracoat Pinturas En Polvo Sa

Wagner Systems Inc.

Zhejiang Tiantai Plastic Powder General Factory

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Technology Overview and Market Summary

Introduction

The Nature of Powder Coated Products

Almost Unlimited Colors and Gloss Improve Appearance

Chrome-Like Appearance

Improved Performance Raises the Bar

Environmental Aspects

The Economics of Powder Coating

Technology Overview

The Powder Coating Process

Substrate Cleaning and Preparation

Powder Coating

Powder Curing

Outgassing

Powder Materials Technology

Processing

Formulation

Major Types of Powders Used

Powder Versus Liquid Coating

Powder Storage and Handling

Technological Developments

Reduced Curing Temperatures

High-Temperature Applications

Weatherability

Better Equipment Utilization

New Powder Coating Formulations

New Coating Technologies

Market Summary

Overall Market

Geographical Markets

End-User Markets

Types of Powders

Types of Coating Equipment

4 Automotive Powder Coating Market

Introduction

The Automotive Industry

The Automotive Aftermarket

Automotive Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications

General Characteristics

Powder Coating Materials

Automotive Market Analysis

Market Drivers

Powder Coating Materials

Coating Equipment

Custom Coating Services

5 The Appliance Market

Introduction

The Appliance Industry

Appliance Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications

General Characteristics

Applications

Powder Coatings for Appliances

Appliance Market Analysis

Market Drivers

Powder Coating Materials

Coating Equipment

Custom Coating Services

6 The Architecture, Building, and Construction Market

Introduction

Trends in the Building and Construction Industry

Architecture, Building and Construction Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications

General Characteristics

Applications

Powder Coatings for Architectural, Building and Construction Applications

Architecture, Building and Construction Market Analysis

Market Drivers

Powder Coating Materials

Coating Equipment

Custom Coating Services

7 Lawn, Garden, and Outdoor Furniture Market

Introduction

The Lawn, Garden, and Outdoor Furniture Industry

Lawn, Garden, and Outdoor Furniture Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications

General Characteristics

Applications

Powder Coatings for Lawn, Garden and Outdoor Furniture Applications

Lawn, Garden and Outdoor Furniture Market Analysis

Market Drivers

Powder Coating Materials

Coating Equipment

Custom Coating Services

8 The Electrical/Electronics Market

Introduction

The Electrical and Electronic Equipment Market

Electrical and Electronic Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications

General Characteristics

Applications

Powder Coatings for Electrical/Electronics Applications

Electrical/Electronics Market Analysis

Market Drivers

Powder Coating Materials

Coating Equipment

Custom Coating Services

9 Non-metal Products

Introduction

Non-metal Products Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications

Applications

Powder Coatings for Non-metal Applications

Non-metal Market Analysis

Market Drivers

Powder Coating Materials

Coating Equipment

Custom Coating Services

10 Patent Review/New Developments

Patents by Technical Area

Patents by Global Region

Patents by Assignee

Representative Patent Abstracts

11 Industry Structure

Introduction

Major Industry Segments

Key Companies

Powder Coating Manufacturing by Region

Market Shares

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix: Trade and Industry Associations

Powder Coating Institute

Powder Coated Mark Program

The 5 E's of Powder Coating

Powder Coatings Research Group

The Powdertech Group

Australian Industry/Government Project

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rjfvkw/global_powder?w=12

