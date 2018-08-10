Log in
Global Powder Coatings Market: Materials, Technologies and Applications to 2023

08/10/2018

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Coatings: Materials, Technologies and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the powder coating industry on a global basis, including manufacturing capabilities and regional markets. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of powder coatings.

Market drivers within the industry are identified. The quantity and value of various powders and parts shipments are projected from 2016 to 2017, and then over a five-year period from 2017 to 2022. Technological issues and trends are projected, and other influential factors are discussed.

The report identifies major manufacturers of powder metal and other related materials, such as ceramics and nanopowders, special alloys and metal matrix composites. It also includes companies that make parts and components for automotive products, industrial and tooling equipment, recreation and hobby items, appliances, business machines and other products.

The report includes:

  • 40 data tables and 50 additional tables
  • An overview of the global markets for powder coatings technologies
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
  • A look at the current state of the powder coating technologies market, existing platforms and products, and detailed analyses of the competitive environment, including new and potential venues for novel technologies and approaches
  • Insight into the key types of powder coatings used by six major industry groups
  • Analyses of powder coating technologies and future trends, along with the global industry structure, including leading powder coating manufacturers, application equipment makers, and independent coaters

Companies Profiled

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • American Powder Coatings
  • Anderson Development Co.
  • Asg Group
  • Axalta Powder Coating Systems
  • Basf Coatings Gmbh
  • Basf SE
  • Belco Industries Inc.
  • Belco Industries, Inc.
  • Bethel Engineering
  • Cardinal Paints
  • Cincinnati Industrial Machinery
  • Col-Met Engineered Finishing Solutions
  • Covestro Ag
  • Custom Powders Bv
  • Deimco Finishing Equipment Inc.
  • Dowdupont, Inc.
  • Eastman Chemical Co.
  • Evonik Corp.
  • Gema Usa Inc.
  • George Koch Sons Llc
  • Guangzhou Kinte Powder Coating Co.
  • Huntsman Advanced Materials
  • Jamestown Coating Technologies
  • Jotun A/S
  • MCL Group
  • Midwest Finishing Systems
  • Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.
  • Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.
  • Nordson Corp.
  • Pioneer Powder
  • Powdertech Surface Science
  • PPG Industrial Coatings
  • Spraylat Corp.
  • The Sherwin Williams Company
  • Tiger Drylac U.S.A.
  • Valspar Corp.
  • Vitracoat Pinturas En Polvo Sa
  • Wagner Systems Inc.
  • Zhejiang Tiantai Plastic Powder General Factory

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Related Reports

2 Summary and Highlights

3 Technology Overview and Market Summary

  • Introduction
  • The Nature of Powder Coated Products
  • Almost Unlimited Colors and Gloss Improve Appearance
  • Chrome-Like Appearance
  • Improved Performance Raises the Bar
  • Environmental Aspects
  • The Economics of Powder Coating
  • Technology Overview
  • The Powder Coating Process
  • Substrate Cleaning and Preparation
  • Powder Coating
  • Powder Curing
  • Outgassing
  • Powder Materials Technology
  • Processing
  • Formulation
  • Major Types of Powders Used
  • Powder Versus Liquid Coating
  • Powder Storage and Handling
  • Technological Developments
  • Reduced Curing Temperatures
  • High-Temperature Applications
  • Weatherability
  • Better Equipment Utilization
  • New Powder Coating Formulations
  • New Coating Technologies
  • Market Summary
  • Overall Market
  • Geographical Markets
  • End-User Markets
  • Types of Powders
  • Types of Coating Equipment

4 Automotive Powder Coating Market

  • Introduction
  • The Automotive Industry
  • The Automotive Aftermarket
  • Automotive Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications
  • General Characteristics
  • Powder Coating Materials
  • Automotive Market Analysis
  • Market Drivers
  • Powder Coating Materials
  • Coating Equipment
  • Custom Coating Services

5 The Appliance Market

  • Introduction
  • The Appliance Industry
  • Appliance Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications
  • General Characteristics
  • Applications
  • Powder Coatings for Appliances
  • Appliance Market Analysis
  • Market Drivers
  • Powder Coating Materials
  • Coating Equipment
  • Custom Coating Services

6 The Architecture, Building, and Construction Market

  • Introduction
  • Trends in the Building and Construction Industry
  • Architecture, Building and Construction Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications
  • General Characteristics
  • Applications
  • Powder Coatings for Architectural, Building and Construction Applications
  • Architecture, Building and Construction Market Analysis
  • Market Drivers
  • Powder Coating Materials
  • Coating Equipment
  • Custom Coating Services

7 Lawn, Garden, and Outdoor Furniture Market

  • Introduction
  • The Lawn, Garden, and Outdoor Furniture Industry
  • Lawn, Garden, and Outdoor Furniture Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications
  • General Characteristics
  • Applications
  • Powder Coatings for Lawn, Garden and Outdoor Furniture Applications
  • Lawn, Garden and Outdoor Furniture Market Analysis
  • Market Drivers
  • Powder Coating Materials
  • Coating Equipment
  • Custom Coating Services

8 The Electrical/Electronics Market

  • Introduction
  • The Electrical and Electronic Equipment Market
  • Electrical and Electronic Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications
  • General Characteristics
  • Applications
  • Powder Coatings for Electrical/Electronics Applications
  • Electrical/Electronics Market Analysis
  • Market Drivers
  • Powder Coating Materials
  • Coating Equipment
  • Custom Coating Services

9 Non-metal Products

  • Introduction
  • Non-metal Products Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications
  • Applications
  • Powder Coatings for Non-metal Applications
  • Non-metal Market Analysis
  • Market Drivers
  • Powder Coating Materials
  • Coating Equipment
  • Custom Coating Services

10 Patent Review/New Developments

  • Patents by Technical Area
  • Patents by Global Region
  • Patents by Assignee
  • Representative Patent Abstracts

11 Industry Structure

  • Introduction
  • Major Industry Segments
  • Key Companies
  • Powder Coating Manufacturing by Region
  • Market Shares

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix: Trade and Industry Associations

  • Powder Coating Institute
  • Powder Coated Mark Program
  • The 5 E's of Powder Coating
  • Powder Coatings Research Group
  • The Powdertech Group
  • Australian Industry/Government Project

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rjfvkw/global_powder?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© GlobeNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
