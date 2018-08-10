Global Powder Coatings Market: Materials, Technologies and Applications to 2023

This report analyzes the powder coating industry on a global basis, including manufacturing capabilities and regional markets. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of powder coatings.
Market drivers within the industry are identified. The quantity and value of various powders and parts shipments are projected from 2016 to 2017, and then over a five-year period from 2017 to 2022. Technological issues and trends are projected, and other influential factors are discussed.
The report identifies major manufacturers of powder metal and other related materials, such as ceramics and nanopowders, special alloys and metal matrix composites. It also includes companies that make parts and components for automotive products, industrial and tooling equipment, recreation and hobby items, appliances, business machines and other products.
The report includes:
40 data tables and 50 additional tables
An overview of the global markets for powder coatings technologies
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
A look at the current state of the powder coating technologies market, existing platforms and products, and detailed analyses of the competitive environment, including new and potential venues for novel technologies and approaches
Insight into the key types of powder coatings used by six major industry groups
Analyses of powder coating technologies and future trends, along with the global industry structure, including leading powder coating manufacturers, application equipment makers, and independent coaters
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Related Reports
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Technology Overview and Market Summary
Introduction
The Nature of Powder Coated Products
Almost Unlimited Colors and Gloss Improve Appearance
Chrome-Like Appearance
Improved Performance Raises the Bar
Environmental Aspects
The Economics of Powder Coating
Technology Overview
The Powder Coating Process
Substrate Cleaning and Preparation
Powder Coating
Powder Curing
Outgassing
Powder Materials Technology
Processing
Formulation
Major Types of Powders Used
Powder Versus Liquid Coating
Powder Storage and Handling
Technological Developments
Reduced Curing Temperatures
High-Temperature Applications
Weatherability
Better Equipment Utilization
New Powder Coating Formulations
New Coating Technologies
Market Summary
Overall Market
Geographical Markets
End-User Markets
Types of Powders
Types of Coating Equipment
4 Automotive Powder Coating Market
Introduction
The Automotive Industry
The Automotive Aftermarket
Automotive Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications
General Characteristics
Powder Coating Materials
Automotive Market Analysis
Market Drivers
Powder Coating Materials
Coating Equipment
Custom Coating Services
5 The Appliance Market
Introduction
The Appliance Industry
Appliance Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications
General Characteristics
Applications
Powder Coatings for Appliances
Appliance Market Analysis
Market Drivers
Powder Coating Materials
Coating Equipment
Custom Coating Services
6 The Architecture, Building, and Construction Market
Introduction
Trends in the Building and Construction Industry
Architecture, Building and Construction Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications
General Characteristics
Applications
Powder Coatings for Architectural, Building and Construction Applications
Architecture, Building and Construction Market Analysis
Market Drivers
Powder Coating Materials
Coating Equipment
Custom Coating Services
7 Lawn, Garden, and Outdoor Furniture Market
Introduction
The Lawn, Garden, and Outdoor Furniture Industry
Lawn, Garden, and Outdoor Furniture Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications
General Characteristics
Applications
Powder Coatings for Lawn, Garden and Outdoor Furniture Applications
Lawn, Garden and Outdoor Furniture Market Analysis
Market Drivers
Powder Coating Materials
Coating Equipment
Custom Coating Services
8 The Electrical/Electronics Market
Introduction
The Electrical and Electronic Equipment Market
Electrical and Electronic Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications
General Characteristics
Applications
Powder Coatings for Electrical/Electronics Applications
Electrical/Electronics Market Analysis
Market Drivers
Powder Coating Materials
Coating Equipment
Custom Coating Services
9 Non-metal Products
Introduction
Non-metal Products Powder Coating Materials and Their Applications
