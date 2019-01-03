Global Power Rental Market 2018-2022 | Adoption of Hybrid Power Generators to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global power rental market is expected to post a CAGR of over 3%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in demand for
uninterrupted power. With the rise in the use of electrical equipment
for different applications, the requirement for continuous, reliable,
and quality power is increasing at a considerable rate. The applications
ranging from consumer electronics to industries are dependent on the
power supply. Any fluctuations or variations in power supply such as
voltage sag, swell, and outage can lead to damage of the equipment.
Overheating and loss of efficiency of the equipment are a few of the
consequences of the interrupted or non-reliable power supply. Hence, the
demand for temporary power solutions is increasing across the globe.
Power rental equipment is preferred in various industries such as mining
due to the flexibility of scaling power supply depending on the need for
power and within a short period of time. Therefore, power rental
solutions provide power to damaged systems and help in enhancing the
performance of end-users such as utilities and oil and gas sector, among
others, and thus impact the growth of the market.
This market research report on the global
power rental market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of hybrid power
generators as one of the key emerging trends in the global power rental
market:
Global power rental market: Adoption of hybrid
power generators
Hybrid power generators use a combination of sources for providing
power, which can be gas and diesel, two batteries, or a renewable source
and diesel generator. Hybrid power generators are gaining popularity
owing to features such as cost-effectiveness and high efficiency.
Moreover, hybrid power generators emit a lower number of contaminants
such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide compared with other power
generators. Therefore, these generators also contribute to reducing
carbon footprints. Different types of hybrid power generators are
provided by vendors. For instance, Aggreko offers solar-diesel hybrid
power generators. Thus, the availability of innovative products such as
hybrid power generators will support the growth of the global power
rental market.
“Along with the factor, adoption of hybrid power generators, other
aspects such as the increasing infrastructure related activities, rising
demand for one-stop solutions, and the growing number of power purchase
agreements, are expected to improve the growth of the market during the
forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global power rental market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global power rental market by
end-user (utilities, oil and gas, and industries) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 41% of
the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However,
during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the
highest incremental growth, followed by the EMEA region.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
