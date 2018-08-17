Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Power Sports Market (ATV, SSV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles & PWC) Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 09:55am CEST

The "Global Power Sports Market (ATV, SSV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles & PWC): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report Global Power Sports Market (ATV, SSV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles & PWC): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022) offers an in-depth analysis of the market.

Power sports vehicles generally have high powered engines and these vehicles are majorly used for recreational and utility purposes. Power sports market is broadly segregated into four major types, having their sub categories as well. Power sports vehicles are classified into off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, personal water crafts and motorcycles. The market is concentrated in developed regions like North America and Europe.

Power sports market consists of vehicles which are largely used for leisure and lavish lifestyle. Since, North America has largest number of high net worth individuals, it therefore accounts for the largest market for power sports. However, the use of power sports vehicles at present is not limited to recreational activities, but it is also being put to use in various construction and military based activities.

The power sports market is driven by strong economic growth, rising high net worth population, growing power boat market, improving consumer confidence index, rising young population and rapid urbanization. The key trends of the market, at present, include technological advancements, installation of artificial intelligence and introduction of next generation engines. However, growth of the market remains hindered by weather fluctuations, high maintenance cost and environmental issues.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Growing High Net Worth Population and Wealth
  • Increased Power Boat Sales
  • Improving Consumer Confidence Index
  • Rise in Young Population
  • Accelerating Economic Growth
  • Escalating Urban Population

Key Trends & Opportunities

  • Increased Product Offerings
  • Economic Impact of Snowmobiling
  • Technological Advancement
  • Installation of Artificial Intelligence
  • Introduction to Next Generation Engines

Challenges

  • Weather Fluctuations
  • High Maintenance Cost
  • Environmental Issues

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Global Power Sports Market Analysis

3. Regional Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

  • Polaris Industries Inc.
  • Kawasaki, Textron Inc.
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9n6jk9/global_power?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:28aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Ed Scott Library Artist of The Month
AQ
10:28aHELIOSPECTRA PUBL : King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Chooses Heliospectra for New Speed Breeding Program
PR
10:28aGLOBAL BAKED FOODS & CEREALS INTELLIGENCE DATABASE 2018 : Market Data, Volume and Value Analytics with Growth Trends 2010-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:27aNRTH ST TELE'A' : Bigger gas station, store planned
AQ
10:27aCAPSTONE TURBINE : Receives Order From Multiple Wastewater Treatment Plants For On-Site Renewable Energy Solution In Italy
AQ
10:26aAMERICA CAR MART : `s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.53 on Revenues of $164 Million
AQ
10:26aCALA BANC : California BanCorp Completes Private Offering of Common Stock
AQ
10:26aADEPT TELECOM : Posting of report and accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
10:26aDANIEL THWAITES : Brewery Move
PU
10:26aDANIEL THWAITES : Cottons are awards finalists
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3TESLA : WHISTLEBLOWER ACCUSES TESLA OF SPYING ON EMPLOYEES AT GIGAFACTORY: attorney
4AP MOLLER-MAERSK : AP MOLLER MAERSK : Denmark's Maersk to spin off drilling, hand Total shares to investors
5INTEL CORPORATION : As Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence, Intel defends turf

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.