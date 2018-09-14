Global Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market 2018-2022 | Influx of Improved Features in PAPR to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global powered air purifying respirator (PAPR)
market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast
period, according to their latest market research report.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005538/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global powered air purifying respirator market for the period 2018-2022.
The influx of improved features in PAPR is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
powered air purifying respirator market 2018-2022. Many of the
PAPR manufacturers have been focusing on updating the devices with
improved features. Some of the PAPR manufacturers have introduced
devices that have improved features. For instance, Honeywell
International offers Honeywell North Primair PA700 Series PAPR with
adjustable airflow technology. This technology offers three airspeeds
which help keep the workers cool throughout the shifts.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global powered air purifying respirator market is the
rise in adoption of PAPRs to prevent eye injuries:
Global powered air purifying respirator market:
Rise in the adoption of PAPRs to prevent eye injuries
PAPR is widely used for workers who need protection from multiple types
of hazards. It also helps prevent eye injuries. Various type of eye
injuries occurs due to foreign debris landing in the hair and on the
head during processes such as sanding and cutting which may fall into
the eyes. These injuries can further lead to temporary vision loss of
workers which can affect a company’s production.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics
and medical devices, “In order to solve the issue of worker’s loss of
vision, many of the health and safety professionals and supervisors are
insisting their workers to use the total head coverage offered by PAPR
systems with hoods, helmets, and other loose-fitting headgears. This can
cover the head completely and protect from injuries caused by falling
debris.”
Global powered air purifying respirator market:
Segmentation analysis
The global powered air purifying respirator market research report
provides market segmentation by end-user (industrial sector and
pharmaceutical and healthcare sector), by product (full-face mask PAPR,
half mask PAPR, and helmets, hoods, and visors), and by region (the
Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the two major products, the full-face mask held the largest market
share of more than 47%. The rise in applications of full mask PAPR in
various fields such as agriculture, asbestos, construction and
renovation, and mold and lead paint abatement will drive its adoption
during the forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for more than 38% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively.
The rise in prevalence of respiratory-related issues such as
occupational coccidioidomycosis in the Americas has resulted in an
increase in the demand for various personal protective equipment such as
PAPR.
