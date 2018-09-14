Global Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market 2018-2022 | Influx of Improved Features in PAPR to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005538/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global powered air purifying respirator market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The influx of improved features in PAPR is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global powered air purifying respirator market 2018-2022. Many of the PAPR manufacturers have been focusing on updating the devices with improved features. Some of the PAPR manufacturers have introduced devices that have improved features. For instance, Honeywell International offers Honeywell North Primair PA700 Series PAPR with adjustable airflow technology. This technology offers three airspeeds which help keep the workers cool throughout the shifts.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global powered air purifying respirator market is the rise in adoption of PAPRs to prevent eye injuries:

Global powered air purifying respirator market: Rise in the adoption of PAPRs to prevent eye injuries

PAPR is widely used for workers who need protection from multiple types of hazards. It also helps prevent eye injuries. Various type of eye injuries occurs due to foreign debris landing in the hair and on the head during processes such as sanding and cutting which may fall into the eyes. These injuries can further lead to temporary vision loss of workers which can affect a company’s production.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices, “In order to solve the issue of worker’s loss of vision, many of the health and safety professionals and supervisors are insisting their workers to use the total head coverage offered by PAPR systems with hoods, helmets, and other loose-fitting headgears. This can cover the head completely and protect from injuries caused by falling debris.”

Global powered air purifying respirator market: Segmentation analysis

The global powered air purifying respirator market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (industrial sector and pharmaceutical and healthcare sector), by product (full-face mask PAPR, half mask PAPR, and helmets, hoods, and visors), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the full-face mask held the largest market share of more than 47%. The rise in applications of full mask PAPR in various fields such as agriculture, asbestos, construction and renovation, and mold and lead paint abatement will drive its adoption during the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 38% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The rise in prevalence of respiratory-related issues such as occupational coccidioidomycosis in the Americas has resulted in an increase in the demand for various personal protective equipment such as PAPR.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005538/en/