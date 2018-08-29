Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Precision Medicine Market to Witness a Significant 9.7% CAGR Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

Research On Global Markets (ROGM), a global market research firm, released a report on the Global Precision Medicine Market today. The report, prepared by Netscribes, shows that global precision medicine market is expected to witness a significant of 9.7%, and have a market size in excess of USD 96 Bn by 2023.

Precision medicine involves diagnosis of diseases by evaluating the individual’s genetic makeup and giving a therapeutic treatment. According to Netscribes, precision medicine is gaining rapid pace in the medicine community, because of technological advancements like next generation sequencing, molecular biomarker analysis and much more.

However, Netscribes remains apprehensive about the potential threat to personal data, high diagnostic costs, risk of hardware or software failure, and believes that these may act as major hindrances for the growth of the market.

Key highlights of this report:

  • Drivers and challenges in the global precision medicine market
  • Historical, current and forecasted market size data for end use segments in the global precision medicine market (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies)
  • Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the therapeutics segment in the global precision medicine market (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, and infectious diseases)
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving businesses a concise understanding of the demand for precision medicine across the globe, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments, and helping brands identify their major competitors, and respond accordingly.

For more information, download the Global Precision Medicine Market Report.

About Research On Global Markets:

Research On Global Markets is a leading source of research reports on worldwide markets. We are experts in Healthcare and Technology Research and also cover a broad range of industries across international markets to help customers make informed business decisions.

Owned by Netscribes, Research on Global Markets draws from the company’s vast experience in market research and intelligence. For any queries regarding our products and services, please feel free to get in touch with us at support@researchonglobalmarkets.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:56pOrigin Gold nominates Dr. Kevin Telmer to its Advisory Board
AQ
02:56pSeven Stars Cloud (to be renamed Ideanomics) and DBOT Announce FINRA Approval
PR
02:56pReed Sensor Market by Type, Contact Position, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:56pREPEAT -- GrowLife, Inc. Adds Los Angeles Retail and West Coast Fulfillment Center to Expanding North American Footprint
GL
02:55pAMERICAS PETROGAS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:55pDYCOM INDUSTRIES : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:55pHOPTO INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:55pCOMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:55pFABASOFT AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
02:55pPACIFIC GREEN TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Innovative Fleet Management Pricing Agreement Structure For Marketing Its Exhaust Gas Scrubbing System To Ship Owners & Charterers
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions
2GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
3BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “We’ve replaced static departm..
4U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
5LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL) : LEOVEGAS PUBL : Group launches BetUK as new sports betting brand in the UK

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.