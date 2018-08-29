Global Precision Medicine Market to Witness a Significant 9.7% CAGR Growth

Research
On Global Markets (ROGM), a global market research firm, released a
report on the Global
Precision Medicine Market today. The report, prepared by Netscribes,
shows that global precision medicine market is expected to witness a
significant of 9.7%, and have a market size in excess of USD 96 Bn by
2023.
Precision medicine involves diagnosis of diseases by evaluating the
individual’s genetic makeup and giving a therapeutic treatment.
According to Netscribes, precision medicine is gaining rapid pace in the
medicine community, because of technological advancements like next
generation sequencing, molecular biomarker analysis and much more.
However, Netscribes remains apprehensive about the potential threat to
personal data, high diagnostic costs, risk of hardware or software
failure, and believes that these may act as major hindrances for the
growth of the market.
Key highlights of this report:
-
Drivers and challenges in the global precision medicine market
-
Historical, current and forecasted market size data for end use
segments in the global precision medicine market (pharmaceuticals and
biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, and
healthcare IT specialists/big data companies)
-
Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the
therapeutics segment in the global precision medicine market (cancer,
cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, and
infectious diseases)
-
Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies
operating in the market
This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving
businesses a concise understanding of the demand for precision medicine
across the globe, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends and
highlights for each of the segments, and helping brands identify their
major competitors, and respond accordingly.
