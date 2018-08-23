Global Prefilled Syringes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Prefilled
Syringes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution
Channel, By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Material (Plastic, Glass),
By Application (Diabetes, Anaphylaxis), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 -
2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global prefilled syringes market size is expected to reach a value
of USD 22.5 billion by 2025 with the market estimated to expand at a
CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast years.
Growing usage of prefilled syringes and technological advancements in
auto-injectors are the key factors driving the market. Prefilled
syringes are rapidly replacing traditional syringe-vial combinations due
to advantages offered by them, such as increased patient safety and
convenience for healthcare practitioners in dose preparation and
delivery.
These syringes enable easy management of chronic diseases, such as
diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis, which is expected to boost the usage
of autoinjectors and pen injectors during the forecast period. Thus,
growing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases would fuel the
market demand over the next few years. The introduction of advanced
devices with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity facilitating effective
management of patient health records is also expected to boost the
product demand.
Application of prefilled injectors is currently limited to emergency
rooms in hospitals and for the treatment of certain chronic diseases.
These injection devices are considered ideal containers for vaccines and
other biotech drugs, which otherwise tend to become unstable and react
with the material of the container resulting in altered drug potency.
Rising preference for biotechnology drugs and emerging biotech sector
presenting greater opportunities are expected to have a positive impact
on the market development during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
-
Becton, Dickinson and Company
-
Medtronic plc
-
Gerresheimer AG
-
SCHOTT
-
Stevanato Group
-
Unilife Corporation
-
Nipro Corporation
-
Haselmeier AG
-
Owen Mumford Ltd
-
Scandinavian Health Limited (SHL Group)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hqgljf/global_prefilled?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005693/en/