Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Prefilled Syringes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

The "Prefilled Syringes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Material (Plastic, Glass), By Application (Diabetes, Anaphylaxis), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prefilled syringes market size is expected to reach a value of USD 22.5 billion by 2025 with the market estimated to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast years.

Growing usage of prefilled syringes and technological advancements in auto-injectors are the key factors driving the market. Prefilled syringes are rapidly replacing traditional syringe-vial combinations due to advantages offered by them, such as increased patient safety and convenience for healthcare practitioners in dose preparation and delivery.

These syringes enable easy management of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis, which is expected to boost the usage of autoinjectors and pen injectors during the forecast period. Thus, growing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases would fuel the market demand over the next few years. The introduction of advanced devices with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity facilitating effective management of patient health records is also expected to boost the product demand.

Application of prefilled injectors is currently limited to emergency rooms in hospitals and for the treatment of certain chronic diseases. These injection devices are considered ideal containers for vaccines and other biotech drugs, which otherwise tend to become unstable and react with the material of the container resulting in altered drug potency. Rising preference for biotechnology drugs and emerging biotech sector presenting greater opportunities are expected to have a positive impact on the market development during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Medtronic plc
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • SCHOTT
  • Stevanato Group
  • Unilife Corporation
  • Nipro Corporation
  • Haselmeier AG
  • Owen Mumford Ltd
  • Scandinavian Health Limited (SHL Group)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hqgljf/global_prefilled?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:54pZURH INSU : CCSO receives first aid kit donations
AQ
09:54pSUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Patent Issued for Diamond Coated Tool (USPTO 10,046,397)
AQ
09:54pXEROX : Patent Issued for Encoding Liquid Ink With A Device Specific Biomarker (USPTO 10,047,235)
AQ
09:53pResearchers Submit Patent Application, "Measurement Device And Method For Estimating Mouthfeel And Behavior Of Alimentary Bolus During Eating And...
AQ
09:53pHog Futures Fall to Lowest Since 2016
DJ
09:52pHONDA MOTOR : "Li-Fi Instrument Panel, Virtualization, And Coaching" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180225896)
AQ
09:52pSTRYKER : Patent Issued for Patient Support Apparatus With Hydraulic Control System (USPTO 10,047,770)
AQ
09:52pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What makes Big Data big?
PU
09:51pTRANSUNION : Higher Home Lending Limited to Best Borrowers
AQ
09:50pCANADA SHOULD BRING IN STRONGER RAIL CARS FOR CRUDE BEFORE 2025 : official
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4COPPER : Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade row escalates
5AMBU : AMBU A/S: Interim report Q3 2017/18

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.