Global Prefilled Syringes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Prefilled Syringes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Material (Plastic, Glass), By Application (Diabetes, Anaphylaxis), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prefilled syringes market size is expected to reach a value of USD 22.5 billion by 2025 with the market estimated to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast years.

Growing usage of prefilled syringes and technological advancements in auto-injectors are the key factors driving the market. Prefilled syringes are rapidly replacing traditional syringe-vial combinations due to advantages offered by them, such as increased patient safety and convenience for healthcare practitioners in dose preparation and delivery.

These syringes enable easy management of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis, which is expected to boost the usage of autoinjectors and pen injectors during the forecast period. Thus, growing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases would fuel the market demand over the next few years. The introduction of advanced devices with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity facilitating effective management of patient health records is also expected to boost the product demand.

Application of prefilled injectors is currently limited to emergency rooms in hospitals and for the treatment of certain chronic diseases. These injection devices are considered ideal containers for vaccines and other biotech drugs, which otherwise tend to become unstable and react with the material of the container resulting in altered drug potency. Rising preference for biotechnology drugs and emerging biotech sector presenting greater opportunities are expected to have a positive impact on the market development during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Medtronic plc

Gerresheimer AG

SCHOTT

Stevanato Group

Unilife Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Haselmeier AG

Owen Mumford Ltd

Scandinavian Health Limited (SHL Group)

